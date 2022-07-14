Ad
euobserver
Lithuania border guards in May (Photo: Valstybės sienos apsaugos tarnyba)

Frontex ends Lithuania border surveillance operation

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU border agency Frontex will end border surveillance operations in Lithuania — and has implied a desire to return to Hungary.

The Warsaw-based agency's acting executive director Aija Kalnāja told MEPs on Tuesday (12 July) that it will no longer help Vilnius with border surveillance.

"As from tomorrow (13 July), we will not be participating or supporting Lithuania with the border surveillance," she said.

The move fol...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Frontex suspends operations in Hungary
Frontex left 'traumatised' says caretaking leadership
Lithuania border guards in May (Photo: Valstybės sienos apsaugos tarnyba)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections