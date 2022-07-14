Frontex ends Lithuania border surveillance operation

The EU border agency Frontex will end border surveillance operations in Lithuania — and has implied a desire to return to Hungary.
The Warsaw-based agency's acting executive director Aija Kalnāja told MEPs on Tuesday (12 July) that it will no longer help Vilnius with border surveillance.
"As from tomorrow (13 July), we will not be participating or supporting Lithuania with the border surveillance," she said.
The move fol...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.