euobserver
Frontex's annual budget has soared in recent years, ballooning to over €750m for 2022 (Photo: European Union, 2019)

Analysis

Why Leggeri's resignation won't change Frontex

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The problems facing the EU's border force, Frontex, remain despite the resignation of its chief, Fabrice Leggeri, last week.

Aija Kalnaja, the most senior executive deputy executive director in the agency, will take on the role until someone more permanent is found.

But even under a longer-term replacement, the agency will still be confronted with the rights violations that Leggeri oversaw.

Those are intricately linked to the political and operational marching orders given b...

MigrationAnalysis

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Frontex's annual budget has soared in recent years, ballooning to over €750m for 2022 (Photo: European Union, 2019)

