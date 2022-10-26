Czech EU presidency proposes annual asylum relocation figure

The Czech EU presidency is proposing an annual minimum on the number of asylum seekers EU states are willing to relocate.

The idea is part of bigger discussion on solidarity sharing, a concept that has long eluded member states when it comes to EU-wide migration and asylum reforms.

An internal presidency paper from 20 October, and seen by EUobserver, is proposing either 5,000 or 10,000 voluntary relocations per year.

The...