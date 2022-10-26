Ad
The EU is hoping to get a deal on EU-wide asylum and migration laws before the 2024 EU elections. (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Czech EU presidency proposes annual asylum relocation figure

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Czech EU presidency is proposing an annual minimum on the number of asylum seekers EU states are willing to relocate.

The idea is part of bigger discussion on solidarity sharing, a concept that has long eluded member states when it comes to EU-wide migration and asylum reforms.

An internal presidency paper from 20 October, and seen by EUobserver, is proposing either 5,000 or 10,000 voluntary relocations per year.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

