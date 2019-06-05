Ad
euobserver
EU reforms on migrant-returns has hit a political snag (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Decision on migrant-returns hits parliament logjam

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Member states are set to back tougher EU legislation on returning unwanted migrants when they meet in Luxembourg on Friday (7 June).

"It is an important file, a lot of effort has been put into it and I think this is an important step forward," an EU diplomat told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.

But their words are likely to meet short shrift from a European Parliament whose lead MEP on the file, Dutch Green Judith Sargentini, will no longer hold office in July.

To furthe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Why a far-right surge won't change EU migration policy
Asylum seekers appealing returns must get own travel documents
Migration and climate are EU's top priorities, Macron says
EU reforms on migrant-returns has hit a political snag (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections