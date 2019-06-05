Decision on migrant-returns hits parliament logjam

Member states are set to back tougher EU legislation on returning unwanted migrants when they meet in Luxembourg on Friday (7 June).
"It is an important file, a lot of effort has been put into it and I think this is an important step forward," an EU diplomat told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.
But their words are likely to meet short shrift from a European Parliament whose lead MEP on the file, Dutch Green Judith Sargentini, will no longer hold office in July.
To furthe...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
