EU may fine countries for rejecting refugees

The EU Commission plans to impose fines on countries that refuse to take refugees under revised EU asylum laws to be put forward on Wednesday (4 May).
The commission will propose a sanction of €250,000 per refugee, according to the Financial Times.
The commission's proposal will maintain the guiding principle of the current system that the country where migrants first step into the EU must deal with asy...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
