Refugee crisis, the vain search for solidarity

More people died crossing the Mediterranean to seek better lives in the EU in 2016 than ever before.
Despite widespread search and rescue efforts, over 4,600 people perished after leaving from north Africa and Turkey.
It is a figure that shames the EU and one that challenges a long-held narrative that Europe is a beacon for its treatment of refugees and respect for human rights.
Instead, EU policies on migration, asylum, border control and security have exposed deep polit...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
