Ad
euobserver
Refugees trying to flee Aleppo, in Syria, amid the Syrian regime and Russia's bombing campaign (Photo: Reuters/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Feature

Refugee children lost in 'black hole' on EU doorstep

EU & the World
Migration
by Nidzara Ahmetasevic, SARAJEVO,
Refugees trying to flee Aleppo, in Syria, amid the Syrian regime and Russia's bombing campaign (Photo: Reuters/Abdalrhman Ismail)

More than 20 years after the Balkan wars, Bosnia, a country whose people once fled to seek protection, is struggling to take care of even a small number of refugees from Africa and the Middle East. 

Some of them end up in a prison-like detention centre near Sarajevo, where even children, who fled the war in Syria, are being locked up prior to being deported to Croatia or Serbia.

It is a gross violation of international law, but authorities do not even register how many children ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationFeature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Bosnia referendum makes mockery of EU step
Letter to EU: 'If you don't want refugees, stop the war'
Balkan leaders pledge to keep out migrants
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections