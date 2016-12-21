Refugee children lost in 'black hole' on EU doorstep

More than 20 years after the Balkan wars, Bosnia, a country whose people once fled to seek protection, is struggling to take care of even a small number of refugees from Africa and the Middle East.
Some of them end up in a prison-like detention centre near Sarajevo, where even children, who fled the war in Syria, are being locked up prior to being deported to Croatia or Serbia.
It is a gross violation of international law, but authorities do not even register how many children ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.