'We cannot go beyond the age of evidence', said the head of the European Food Safety Authority (Photo: Eric Parker)

Commission tries to revive GMO opt-out proposal

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission has made one more attempt to convince member states that they should accept its proposal to give national governments the power to ban the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in food.

But according to an EU source close to the Slovak presidency of the Council, where national governments meet, the file will not be discussed before the end of the year.

Last week, the commission sent the council a confidential document that analysed the legal implicat...

