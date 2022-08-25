Baby dies at Dutch emergency refugee shelter

Dutch authorities say they will investigate the death of a three-month old baby who died earlier this week at an emergency shelter for refugees.
"The baby died this morning in a sports hall that serves as emergency shelter for asylum seekers in Ter Apel, Westerwolde municipality," said Dutch government public health institution IGJ, in a statement on Wednesday (24 August).<...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
