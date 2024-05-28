Ad
The Tunisia agreement was signed last summer and is seen as a template for future EU pacts. (Left to right) Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Tunisia's president Kais Saied, Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Rift within EU Commission widens over cash-for-migrant Tunisia deal

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A rift is widening within the European Commission over its own EU cash-for-migrant agreement with Tunisia, which has seen a rise of racist attacks against black migrants and black Tunisians since its signature last year.

The procedures and politics surrounding the controversial deal are now being disputed by Luxembourger Nicolas Schmit, the European commission...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

