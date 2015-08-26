Ad
Discarded ID papers on Serbia-Hungary border (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

EU-bound migrants in Serbia risk winter exposure

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Serbia’s inability to house asylum seekers in the upcoming winter months is causing concern as Hungary scrambles to complete its 175km razor-wire fence on the shared border.

Up to three thousand asylum seekers, many coming from war-torn Syria, are expected to transit through the Western Balkans on a daily basis up until November.

Vladimir Petronijevic, executive director at the Belgrade-based migration centre Grupa 484, told this website on Wednesday (26 August) the situation risk...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Macedonia to face thousands of EU-bound migrants
