euobserver
The centre-right European People's Party has been accused of co-opting far-right right policies on migration. Ursula von der Leyen along with EPP head Manfred Weber. (Photo: European Parliament)

Aping far-right on migration will backfire at elections, says study

Migration
EU Elections
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Political parties mimicking far-right policies on migration are likely to suffer in the June EU elections, according to a new study.

A report published on Thursday (21 March) by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), says such efforts are likely to backfire.

"People are wrong to think that the best way to beat the far-right is by aping its policies on migration. Our polling shows that migration isn't the main issue fo...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

