euobserver
Hungary has erected fences along its border with Serbia (Photo: Freedom House)

EU targets Hungary for denying food to migrants

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungary has a month to respond to European Commission questions over denying asylum-seekers food, or face possible sanctions.

"Given the urgency of the situation, the deadline for Hungary to respond to the Commission's concerns is set for one month instead of the usual two," a European Commission spokeswoman told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (25 July).

The announcement follows reports of Hungary denying food to people stuck in its transit zone along the border with Serbia.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

