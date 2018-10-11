Thursday

11th Oct 2018

The Business of Nature

By

If you are like the average EU citizen, you probably haven't heard of the bioeconomy.

The European Commission itself admits: "The bioeconomy is not a well-known concept among European citizens, due to lack of information - or information that cannot be understood by the general public."

The commission has now decided that EU citizens need to know more about the bioeconomy. To do that, it is willing to spend up to €2 million on a project that should bring bioeconomy research and innovation closer to the public. The project, called Bloom, will establish five regional hubs to "create a space of knowledge exchange and debate".

Eurosceptics may dismiss it as a waste of taxpayers' money on propagating a buzzword, but others may applaud the effort to increase awareness of new environmental scientific ventures.

For the record, this is how the European Commission describes the bioeconomy: "The bioeconomy comprises those parts of the economy that use renewable biological resources from land and sea – such as crops, forests, fish, animals and micro-organisms – to produce food, materials and energy."

And so whilst 'bioeconomy' itself may be a buzzword, the activities that comprise it are very real. Later this year, the commission will present a review of its bioeconomy strategy, so this third edition of EUobserver's Business magazine is very timely.

We take you along a tour of various sectors of the bioeconomy, including Europe's pig farmers and Finland's forest-based industries. You will also learn about the carbon footprint of death and whiskey-based fish food.

Happy reading!

Bioeconomy is a win-win strategy for Finland

"The big problem in the world today is a lack of resources and a lack of bio-diversity," says Finnish environment minister Kimmo Tiilikainen. His country plans to produce what the world needs the most.

Bioplastics industry risks disappointing consumers

Europe is trying to kick its addiction to plastic, so businesses are on the hunt for alternatives. Bioplastics could replace 60 percent of plastic packaging on the market, but the switch is far from straightforward.

The European Commission plans to unveil a new bioeconomy strategy on Thursday. EUobserver's third edition of Business magazine looked at the many aspects of the bioeconomy – the parts of the economy that use renewable biological resources.

