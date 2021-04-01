Thursday

1st Apr 2021

EU's first-ever 'Eurovision' song stirs controversy

  • 'European way of life' commissioner and baritone Margaritis Schinas (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

EU institutions, on Thursday (1 April), unveiled a first-ever and immediately controversial entry into the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, in May.

The song, called 'The EU is Alive', is a pop-homage to a hit from the 1965 musical The Sound of Music.

  • EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in rehearsals (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

It is being added to a line-up of 39 national semi-finalists for the first time in the event's 65-year history to boost European morale in the third wave of the pandemic.

"In a period of anxiety, for me, it is clear - the EU needs to show citizens we care about more than just vaccines, more than just coping," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

"We need to build a European Groove Union", she said.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), a Swiss-based association which runs the event, noted that it had "carefully scrutinised the EU entry".

And "the new submission was found not to breach rules on the integrity and dignity of the contest," it said.

'Eurovision' also has other unorthodox entries from as far afield as Israel and Australia, under complex guidelines.

But issues of technical eligibility aside, the EU song has stirred political controversy after Britain and Russia complained, in strident terms, about its content.

The EU song begins: "The EU is alive, with the sound of Europe".

Its lyrics go on to say: "The European way of life, is the life to live".

And for the UK, that was "hardcore EU pornoganda," a British foreign office spokesman told EUobserver.

While for the Russian foreign ministry, the EU song was "an act of cultural warfare" designed to "narcotise Russians via propagating parallelonormal realities," its spokeswoman tweeted.

The 2021 contest was already no stranger to scandal, after having kicked out Belarus over its pro-regime song last weekend.

Called 'I Will Teach You', it contained lyrics such as "I will teach you to toe the line" - deemed an overt threat by its brutal president against pro-democracy protesters.

Meanwhile, the EU entry is to be performed by baritone Greek crooner and 'European way of life' commissioner Margaritis Schinas.

It includes a cameo act by Belgian amateur ventriloquist and EU 'justice' commissioner Didier Reynders.

And its lavish, Alpine-themed production opens with von der Leyen cantering through a green valley in a blue-and-gold dirndl, with her arms outstretched "to touch Europeans in every way".

Ventriloquist and EU commissioner Didier Reynders (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Investigation

EU taxpayers in the dark on US corona-drug deal

The EU recently signed a huge contract for a US anti-corona drug which, the WHO says, might not work, but there's little transparency on how the deal was made.

EU institutions brace for impact of Slovenia's Janša

The Slovenian prime minister recently lashed out against both journalists and MEPs. His country will soon take over the presidency. In Brussels, there is concern - but also faith that Janez Janša cannot have much impact on the EU machinery.

Doubts over EU Parliament's new 'fingerprint' plan

The European Parliament's plans to replace the current paper-based MEPs attendance control system with a digital register, based on a fingerprint scanner, raises "critical concerns", the EU data protection watchdog has warned.

Opinion

Europe should not delude itself on Libya

European leaders always fail to mention the Turkish military intervention that led to the end of Khalifa Haftar's infamous military operation initiated in April 2019, and the end of the warlord's ambition to become Libya's 'new Gadaffi'.

Column

What if Covid-19 had happened under Jean Monnet?

Jean Monnet went from his father's Cognac business, to masterminding the First World War shipping channels, to founding the EU. The bloc could do with some of his business acumen right now.

