Wednesday

17th May 2017

  1. Focus
  2. Nordic News

Focus

EU satellite states want to be part of Brexit deal

  • Iceland's FM Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson (left), Liechtenstein's FM Aurelia Frick, and Norway's EEA/EU minister Frank Bakke-Jensen (l) meet Malta's deputy PM Louis Grech. (Photo: Council of the EU)

By

Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Norway want to be part of the EU's transitional deal with the UK after the latter leaves the bloc in April 2019.

"We need to find solutions for our states so we don't fly off a cliff," Lichtenstein's foreign minister Aurelia Frick said on Tuesday (16 May), ahead of a meeting with the EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, and Maltese deputy prime minister Louis Grech, whose country holds the EU presidency.

"When the EU is negotiating the divorce from the UK, it automatically means the divorce from the EEA-EFTA countries," she said, referring to the European Economic Area (EEA), to which Lichtenstein, Norway and Iceland belong, along with all EU member states.

Together with Switzerland, the EEA trio forms the European free trade area (EFTA), but Swiss people rejected being part of the EEA and have bilateral relations with the EU instead.

The EEA council meets with the EU twice a year and provides political impetus to the relationship.

Frick said that the three countries were "not first thing on the EU's mind when dealing with Brexit", but she insisted that they were "in the same boat" as the EU on border protection, police cooperation and asylum policy.

"We are not ordinary third countries, but the EU's closest partners and friends," she said.

She added it was necessary to clarify how the rights of persons and companies acquired through the EEA treaty could be maintained after Brexit.

The UK has not yet triggered a clause in the EEA treaty, notifying the EU that it intends to leave the EEA.

If it neglects this formal obligation, the clause will likely be triggered by the EU, said Dag Werno Hotler, deputy secretary general of EFTA.

“The agreement is only available to EU and EFTA members,” he said.

Frick and her Norwegian colleague, EU minister Frank Bakke Jensen, said they were "open-minded" about the UK re-joining EFTA, an organisation it helped to found in the 1960s.

"But the initiative would have to come from the UK. For the moment, the question is not on the table," the ministers said.

Bakke-Jensen said that the EEA cooperation worked well.

"The EEA agreement has proven it is viable, useful, possible to adapt to an ever changing landscape and still relevant for us,” he said.

"Our relationship with the EU is a dynamic relationship. When EU changes its laws and agreement we do the same. We are working on this every day," he said.

Frick also said the institutions worked smoothly, and the problem was that few people knew about it.

"As a minister, I try to raise awareness about the EEA and the fact that it's actually functioning very well. In a time of populism and globalisation critics, we should be very happy that we have unexciting integration politics”, she said.

Site Section

  1. Nordic News

Related stories

  1. Time for new relations between EFTA and the EU
Nordic states divided on Trump

US president Donald Trump has upset many of the values dear to Nordic nations. But the region lacks common strategies for how to stand against the US president.

In cooperation with

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Eurogroup for AnimalsECJ Ruling: Member States Given No Say on Wildlife Protection In Trade
  2. European Heart NetworkCall for Urgent Adoption of EU-Wide Nutrient Profiles for Nutrition & Health Claims
  3. Counter BalanceInvestment Plan for Europe More Climate Friendly but European Parliament Shows Little Ambition
  4. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi: China's Belt and Road Initiative Benefits People Around the World
  5. Malta EU 2017EU Strengthens Control of the Acquisition and Possession of Firearms
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Cost of Speaking Out: Human Rights Violations Committed in Belarus
  7. ACCABanishing Bias? Audit, Objectivity and the Value of Professional Scepticism
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases
  10. EU Green Week 2017Discuss EU Environmental Policies With Industry Experts and Thought Leaders
  11. GEN Summit 2017Join the World's Leading Media Summit for Thought-Provoking Talks and Experiences
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review

Latest News

  1. EU satellite states want to be part of Brexit deal
  2. Denmark to rebel on EU free borders if need be
  3. South Sudan: Inside Africa's largest refugee crisis
  4. Wie Online-Aktivisten versuchten Macron zu schaden
  5. MEPs preparing to crack down on Orban
  6. EU imposes June deadline on asylum quotas
  7. Poland avoids talks on rule-of-law sanctions
  8. EU audiovisual reform will create a nanny state