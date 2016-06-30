Brexit plans missing in action

The Prime Minister has resigned. The triple-A credit rating gone. A collapsing pound will push up the costs of Britons planning their summer holidays to continental Europe. Thousands of financial sector job cuts have already been announced. Even Nigel Farage concedes that the UK economy will plunge into recession.

A week ago, predicting this kind of economic turbulence would have been dismissed as "Project Fear" - the scaremongering of the worst kind.

It took less than 100 hours ...