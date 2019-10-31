Thursday

31st Oct 2019

  1. Focus
  2. Nordic News

Focus

Thunberg rejects climate prize in hometown Stockholm

  • The Nordic Council awards in Stockholm was hosted by Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven. Greta Thunberg declined her prize, saying Sweden is emitting too much CO2 (Photo: Nordisk Råd og Nordisk Ministerråd)

By

The Nordic Council's prestigious annual awards ceremony held in Stockholm on Tuesday (29 October) turned into a youth revolt.

At first, Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg, was awarded the Nordic Council's environment prize 2019 for her "initiatives that promote sustainable consumption and production by doing more with less".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

But Thunberg declined to receive the prize.

"The climate movement does not need more awards. What we need is that those holding power starts listening to the researchers", she explained in a message sent from California, where she is currently traveling to attend the UN climate negotiations in Chile in December.

Thunberg's message was read aloud from the stage in Stockholm by two representatives of the 'FridaysForFuture' movement, Isabelle Axelsson and Sophia Axelsson.

FridaysForFuture is the global movement that started when Thunberg, in August 2018, began a strike of school, and sat outside the Swedish parliament to protest against the lack of climate action from politicians.

Thunberg criticised in her speech in absentia her home country, Sweden, for emitting too much CO2 and scolded Norwegian prime minister, Erna Solberg, also present for the awards, for plans to keep pumping oil from the North Sea for another 50 years.

Thunberg's rejection came as as a big surprise to everyone in the hall, not least to the Nordic prime ministers seated on the first row in Stockholm's Concert Hall for the awards ceremony,

It is the first time ever that the Nordic Council has had one of its awards, worth €47,000 turned down.

The Nordic Council this year had chosen climate and sustainability as the main theme for their debates.

In August the Nordic prime ministers had agreed a new joint vision on making their region the most sustainable and integrated one in the world by 2030 and to align all future policies with the overall climate targets.

But this appears as not enough for a young generation, entering the political scene with much more radical demands for change.

And Thunberg's decline was not the only surprise on the Nordic awards evening.

Young Danish author, Jonas Eika, scooped the Nordic Council's literature prize 2019 for a collection of short stories Efter Solen (After the Sun) which had surprised the jury with its "global perspective" and for dealing with "contemporary political challenges".

Eika accepted and thanked for the award from stage, but then confronted the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, sitting on first row, and accused her government for continuing the former government's "racist language and policies".

He criticised all Nordic countries for placing refugees in prisons or remote camps, where they break down, get ill and some attempt to commit suicide.

"Many of you are contributing to the militarising of the EU borders in a process that risks the lives of thousands of migrants, while at the same time benefitting the security and arms industries, including several Nordic companies," Eika said.

After the awards, winners and nominees, politicians and guests were served a climate-friendly beetroot steak with potatoes.

While Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen commented to EUobserver on the unexpected events of the evening:

"Well, we live in a country with free speech."

Site Section

  1. Nordic News

Related stories

  1. How soft power built the world's 12th-largest economy
  2. Nordic region to become world's most sustainable and integrated
  3. Denmark set to complete social democrat sweep of Nordics
  4. Thunberg: We can still fix climate, but must start today
How soft power built the world's 12th-largest economy

Without much ado the Nordic Council cooperation has formed the backbone of politics in the entire region for more than 60 years. It meets in Stockholm this week, to discuss sustainable Arctic tourism, and ending summertime, among other topics.

Denmark set to complete social democrat sweep of Nordics

The leader of the Danish Social Democrats, Mette Frederiksen, is poised to win national elections on Wednesday and complete a shift of power in all the three Nordic EU countries to having social democrat leaders.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary opposition party offices raided
  2. Protests force Chile to cancel UN climate conference
  3. Barnier warns no-deal Brexit is not off the table
  4. Oettinger: No post-Brexit budget deal in December
  5. Denmark clears Russian-led Nord Stream 2 project
  6. Nordic countries to pen new security strategy
  7. Facebook agrees fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal
  8. Right-wing radicalism spreading in Germany

How soft power built the world's 12th-largest economy

Without much ado the Nordic Council cooperation has formed the backbone of politics in the entire region for more than 60 years. It meets in Stockholm this week, to discuss sustainable Arctic tourism, and ending summertime, among other topics.

Supported by

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture
  3. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  4. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  5. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  7. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  11. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work

Latest News

  1. Romanian president and PM at war over commission pick
  2. Thunberg rejects climate prize in hometown Stockholm
  3. 'A game of roulette' - life as a journalist now in Turkey
  4. Finland fights to keep control of forests away from EU
  5. No large-scale disinformation detected in EU this year
  6. Johnson pushes for December election, puts aside Brexit bill
  7. To play big, Europe needs to get bigger
  8. How soft power built the world's 12th-largest economy

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us