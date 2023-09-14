Thursday

14th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Nordics

Hungary follows Turkey with new row on Sweden's Nato entry

  • Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó in St Petersburg (Photo: Nina Zotina/RIA Novosti)

By

Listen to article

Hungary is now threatening to halt Nato's war-time expansion over a 10-minute Swedish video it doesn't like.

The clip "definitely does not help your continuously raised demand to be fulfilled," Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó told the Swedish foreign minister personally by letter on Thursday (14 September), referring to Sweden's request for Hungary to ratify its Nato bid.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The clip was "fake informations [sic]" that "democracy has been on a backslide in Hungary in the recent years [sic]," Szijjártó added in his formal complaint on heraldic-emblazoned stationery, a photo of which was leaked to media.

The offending video was produced by UR, a Swedish public-service education broadcaster.

It says nothing that isn't widely acknowledged in Europe.

The European Commission has initiated sanctions against Hungary and withheld billions of euros due to prime minister Viktor Orbán's thuggish rule. The European Parliament has said Hungary is "no longer a full democracy".

But on Thursday half of Orbán's government was suddenly up in arms about the brief Swedish film.

"Shocking Swedish government-approved educational video attacking Hungary! How do we convince Hungarian MPs to support Sweden's [Nato] membership when our democracy is repeatedly questioned, insulting our voters?", thundered the PM's chief political advisor Balázs Orbán on social media.

Gergely Gulyás, a senior MP from the ruling party, added: "If the film is played in state schools, it means that Sweden is doing everything to prevent Hungary from ratifying its accession to Nato".

The sudden uproar comes after Hungary said it was ready to proceed with ratification at a Nato summit in July.

And the apparent U-turn is making it look silly in the international arena, according to Ágnes Vadai, an MP from the opposition Democratic Coalition party.

"This is not embarrassing but humiliating for Hungary, what Szijjártó is doing," she told EUobserver.

Sweden is trying to follow Finland into Nato to protect itself from potential Russian aggression in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Turkey is the only other Nato ally who hasn't ratified Swedish accession yet.

For his part, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also promised at the Nato summit to ratify the Swedish bid in October.

But he, like Orbán, is now raising fresh doubt on his commitment, amid Turkish demands the US sells it high-tech F-16 warplanes first.

Orbán has been accused of carrying water for his friend Erdoğan in Turkey's negotiations on Sweden and Budapest is expected to move as soon as Ankara finally makes up its mind.

Orbán also has friendly ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, who speaks of Nato enlargement as a cause for wider war in Europe.

But assuming the F-16s purchase can be resolved amicably, Erdoğan is seen to keep his October promise and Orbán to follow his lead.

Looking at the Turkish situation, Jamie Shea, a former senior Nato official, said: "There is no reason for Erdoğan now to hold up Swedish Nato membership".

"The [Turkish] elections are over, he has scored all his points about Kurdish-linked terrorism in the EU, he has improved his credentials among Muslims and he wants to re-energise Turkey's stalled negotiations on EU membership," Shea added, referring to Erdoğan's pre-summer punch-up with Sweden over Kurdish dissidents and Koran burnings.

"Erdoğan also has no reason to be nice to Putin, who has consistently refused to renew the Black Sea grain deal, one of Erdoğan's proud diplomatic achievements," Shea said.

The grain deal was meant to secure food supplies for poor countries in Africa and beyond despite the war.

But Putin pulled out of it in July and bombed Ukrainian grain silos in order to do bilateral food deals with Russia-friendly African states instead.

Site Section

  1. Nordics

Related stories

  1. Turkey casts fresh doubt on Sweden-Nato deal
  2. Koran-burnings to continue, despite Sweden terror threat
  3. Hungary all-but drops objection to Sweden's Nato bid

Opinion

What even is economic resilience — and does it matter?

GDP is an unreliable indicator of economies' capacity to thrive in times of change. And the over-reliance on GDP won't get our economies on track to meet environmental and social goals when crises hit.

Supported by

Latest News

  1. MEPs reject deep-sea mining in raw materials vote
  2. Hungary follows Turkey with new row on Sweden's Nato entry
  3. Most EU states didn't resettle a single refugee in 2023
  4. Prostitution is not work, it is 'violence', MEPs agree
  5. Why new EIB chief must prioritise people's basic needs
  6. 'Win-win-win': cleaner cars through better environmental impact assessment
  7. Enlargement seen as EU's best reply to Russian aggression
  8. Report: EU 'single permit' risks migrant exploitation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  2. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  4. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us