Power struggle in Greenland: Three reasons why the EU should care

On Monday (24 April), Greenland’s hard-hitting foreign minister, Vittus Qujaukitsoq, unexpectedly withdrew from Greenland’s cabinet and declared that he will challenge Kim Kielsen, Greenland’s premier, as leader of the self-rule government in Nuuk, the capital.

It is all about more autonomy and eventual independence from Denmark, to which Greenland still belongs.

It is going to be a nasty fight. Here are three reasons why Europeans should care:

Firstly, Greenland holds vas...