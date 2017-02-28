Ad
Climate march in Helsinki. Finland should be carbon neutral by 2045, says its environment minister. (Photo: Timo Heinonen)

Finland: Time for EU to lead on environment

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU should spend less time drafting new environmental laws and devote resources to implementing what was already agreed, Finland's environment and agriculture minister Kimmo Tiilikainen said on Monday (27 February).

“If all our time is spent on new legislation, new small details, then implementation suffers,” Tiilikainen said in an interview with Bloomberg, Politico, and EUobserver.

“If my civil servants in the ministry of environment and the ministry of agriculture, if all of ...

