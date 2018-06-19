Ad
euobserver
Parts of the Baltic Sea, seen from space (Photo: NASA)

The Baltic 'Big Sea' strategy

Nordics
Opinion
by Alexander Stubb and Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Brussels,

Whenever Estonians and Finns try to characterise their nationalities, they usually end up citing the influence of 'The Sea', and the climate more broadly, on their collective psyche.

The Sea for us is, of course, the Baltic Sea – and this sea touches the lives of altogether 85 million people, far beyond the populations of the two small Nordic nations we come from.

That is around 17 percent of the population of the EU – living also in Germany, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Britain to defend Nordic and Baltic states from Russia
Eco-cooperation with Russia vital for Baltics despite sanctions
Baltic states demand bigger EU budget
Parts of the Baltic Sea, seen from space (Photo: NASA)

Tags

NordicsOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections