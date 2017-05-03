Hungary and Poland risk losing €1bn in Norway aid row

Efforts by Hungary and Poland to control funds directed to charities are blocking negotiations over the renewal of a €1 billion Norwegian aid scheme.
The Central European governments want to take funds from organisations supporting women, gay people and the homeless, among others.
Norway has refused to give in to such demands, meaning that negotiations are stuck.
"The situation is very unclear. In the worst case, the whole support scheme could be blocked," said Vera Mora ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here