Thursday

9th Mar 2017

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Poland's diplomatic suicide

  • The final nail in the coffin of Poland’s EU diplomacy has been firmly hammered by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party. (Photo: Piotr Drabik)

By

It does not matter if Donald Tusk, the former Polish prime minister, gets re-elected as the President of the EU. This week, the final nail in the coffin of Poland’s EU diplomacy has been hammered home by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS).

Only the countries of the four in the Visegrad group (V4) can save the Central European candidate, along with Poland’s tarnished reputation.

It is almost impossible to explain why Poland will not support the only possible candidate from Central Europe; especially since Warsaw has made this region a pivot of its foreign policy. This move is self-contradictory and, at first sight, improbable, but nonetheless may effectively end Donald Tusk’s career as the President of the EU.

According to public opinion polls, the Polish people, who are by far the most EU-enthusiastic nation of the Visegrad group, prefer that Donald Tusk remains in his seat. But now they are starting to speculate on what else this government is capable of, while remembering the months-old announcement from Jaroslaw Kaczynski, which has just come true.

A verbal threat had been looming for many months but the general assumption was that Warsaw would not oppose the reelection if it came to a vote. What seemed to be just a diplomatic gamble before, has now become a dreadful reality.

For Kaczynski, the opportunity to damage his old political rival is more important than any loyalty he might have to the Central European alliance. Kaczynski is risking that, instead of Donald Tusk, the EU may choose someone indifferent to the special interests shared by the Visegrad Group.

Twisted logic

So far, the V4 partners have been in favour of the current president of the European Council. All they need to do is stress that Central Europe stands firmly behind their man, and that might just save Poland from itself - for now.

Sadly, the twisted logic of Poland’s leader has revealed itself once again. Earlier he claimed that he can live with lower GDP growth as long as his ideological plan is able to be implemented.

However, the question remains on what will happen if Donald Tusk is not re-elected. Or perhaps more importantly, what he will be able to do without the domestic support of his presidency.

Europe should brace itself, because in each case the result will boost anti-EU sentiment - both in Poland and throughout the EU.

If the former becomes a reality, the initial effect will be felt by the moderate factions of the Polish political arena and society who will find themselves facing an even greater number of obstacles than at present.

Symbolic leader

Having a Polish president of the European Council is a symbolic anchor, helping everyone to believe that Poland is not all about Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Losing this post may strengthen anti-EU factions, which currently only hold a minority.

If anti-EU actors gain ground, nationalists, both in Poland and across Europe, will use the occasion to signal how the EU elites are lacking in democratic legitimacy. However false this may be, it should not be underestimated especially before the crucial elections in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Should the EU heads of state decide to prolong Donald Tusk mandate against the will of Polish government, they should alternatively present him as the representative of Central Europe - the V4 minus 1. Perhaps this would be the only way to save Europe from Poland’s latest dangerous stunt.

Wojciech Przybylski is editor-in-chief of Visegrad Insight, a magazine on Central Europe published by Res Publica foundation in Warsaw

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Tusk has 'overwhelming majority' among EU leaders
  2. Poland isolated in bid to remove Tusk
  3. Poland at war against Tusk's EU job
Poland isolated in bid to remove Tusk

Poland appears increasingly isolated in Brussels as it seeks public support to unseat Donald Tusk as president of the European Council.

Poland at war against Tusk's EU job

Poland's Law and Justice Party has put a little-known MEP, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, against Donald Tusk in the race for the European Council presidency.

EU: The next 60 years

The 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome is an opportunity to celebrate past achievements and to think about the current challenges the EU is facing.

Column / Brexit Briefing

Brexit and the moral high ground

British government must act now to protect rights of EU citizens in UK no matter what amendments pushed through by Lords.

News in Brief

  1. Italy introduces €100,000 flat tax to attract rich foreigners
  2. Merkel: Government is not to blame for VW cheating
  3. Tusk's 'heart with women' following MEP's sexist comments
  4. Three countries agree to build windpower island in North Sea
  5. EU fines car air-conditioning cartel
  6. Norway to resume political contacts with Russia
  7. Wallonia leader admits to continued difficulties with Ceta
  8. Berlin rebuffs Trump idea for bilateral trade talks

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism; Introduces Nordic Safe Cities
  2. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  3. ACCACelebrating Social, Economic, Cultural and Political Achievements of Women
  4. Malta EU 2017Maltese Presidency and EP Agree on Visa Liberalisation for Ukraine
  5. Mission of China to the EUEU Window Chinese Government Academic Scholarship 2017/18 - Apply Now
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Lead the Way on Women's Economic Empowerment
  7. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceIntervention Needed to Reduce Sugary Beverage Consumption in Children
  8. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Berlin on March 20th
  9. Socialists & DemocratsNew Equal Pay for Women Campaign Uses Trump Images to Send Message
  10. Center for Data InnovationBuilding Smart Cities for Tomorrow's Data Economy – 28 March - Brussels
  11. European Gaming & Betting AssociationLeading European Online Gambling Company Bolsters EGBA Membership
  12. UNICEFNew European Union Returns Policies Put Children at Risk