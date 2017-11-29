Wednesday

29th Nov 2017

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Roma statelessness in Europe is not an accident

By

Ahead of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights next year, the United Nations Human Rights Office is encouraging everyone to "stand up for human rights".

In Europe, we are good at spotlighting human rights abuses outside our borders, yet as we approach this year's Human Rights Day on 10 December, we should take a hard look at what is happening inside our borders and acknowledge that for many, these rights remain little more than words on a piece of paper.

This remains tragically true for my community, the Roma living in Europe. Discriminated against for centuries, our situation has barely improved.

While I have the chance to practice my rights, many Roma are not as fortunate and many continue to be at significant risk of statelessness. This means that they are trapped without any documentation to prove their right to a nationality and therefore often without access to basic rights such as healthcare, housing or education.

At a meeting in the European Parliament on Wednesday (29 November), we, a cross-party group of MEPs, called on our governments and the European Commission to finally focus attention on the problem of statelessness among Roma and to discuss concrete steps to solve it.

This state of affairs has no place in 21st century Europe.

Agreed in December 1948, Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirms that: "Everyone has the right to a nationality".

Yet living without a nationality and rights is a harsh reality for thousands of Roma in Europe.

Not only do policymakers need to take steps to address this issue in the European Union, but it should also become a priority for the commission and the parliament during EU enlargement negotiations. These can be a powerful leverage to get things moving in the right direction.

Verbal discrimination

One of the challenges when discussing statelessness is that the term itself can unwittingly evoke an image of people who are in some way 'outsiders,' even when the people in question were born and have lived their whole lives in Europe.

Indeed, statelessness is often not an accident, but a logical outcome of discrimination.

MEPs from all parties have shown their support for this view and the need for change by voting to adopt a report that sets out the undeniable link between statelessness and anti-gypsyism: Fundamental rights aspects in Roma integration in the EU: fighting anti-gypsyism.

Statelessness is also a problem many believe Europe solved a long time ago, but, for example, Roma children born in Italy to parents who fled there during the Balkan wars still face the scourge of growing up stateless, even though their families have been living there for decades.

In Romania, around 15,000 Roma are estimated to lack birth certificates, which puts them at risk of statelessness and struggling to obtain identification documents and access basic services.

Accession talks

Outside the EU in the Western Balkans, new research has revealed that complex civil registration procedures hinder access to crucial documents and are a leading cause of statelessness among Roma.

This is something that needs to be addressed before countries are given the green light to join the EU. Indeed we need to make sure that Europe as a whole is working together to end statelessness.

Left stateless, people face numerous difficulties in their daily lives: they lack access to health care, education, employment opportunities, property rights and the ability to move freely across borders.

It may be impossible for them to do many of the things that most of us take for granted - marry, open a bank account or get a driving licence.

The children of stateless parents are left trapped in the same nightmare, which puts up barriers to having a regular childhood and often leads to lower educational achievement and life-long poverty.

Almost 70 years after the UN Declaration on Human Rights was signed, it is not a moment too soon to break this vicious cycle and ensure that Roma enjoy the same rights, hopes and dreams as all other European citizens.

Soraya Post is a Roma activist, MEP, and co-chair of the European Parliament anti-racism and diversity intergroup

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU's Roma policy struggles to produce results
  2. EU Commission must deliver justice for Italy's Roma
  3. MEPs attack Facebook over anti-gypsy hate groups
EU's Roma policy struggles to produce results

Vera Jourova, the EU commissioner for justice, is seeking more "practical" solutions to address the issue of Roma integration as she begins to rework the policy and rethink its spending.

Focus

MEPs attack Facebook over anti-gypsy hate groups

Socialist deputies in the European Parliament have condemned Facebook, the popular social networking service, for hosting anti-gypsy groups, bearing such names as "Useful work for gypsies: testers of gas chambers," on its site.

EU needs to press for Kazakhstan reforms now

With several trade union leaders in jail, the EU has one last chance to push Kazakhstan to improve its human rights record before ratifying a new cooperation agreement.

EU must confront Poland and Hungary

Curtailing NGOs and threatening judicial independence are the hallmarks of developing-world dictators and authoritarian strongmen, not a free and pluralistic European Union.

News in Brief

  1. Estonian presidency proposes scrapping migration quotas
  2. Bosnian Croat war criminal dies after drinking 'poison' in court
  3. Commission proposes national agriculture plans
  4. French National Front MEP cheated EU taxpayers
  5. EU prepares European version of International Monetary Fund
  6. HIV growing at alarming rate in Europe, WHO warns
  7. Tillerson repeats US pledge on European security
  8. Babis poised to be in power for EU summit in December

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Heart NetworkThe Time Is Ripe for Simplified Front-Of-Pack Nutrition Labelling
  2. Counter BalanceNew EU External Investment Plan Risks Sidelining Development Objectives
  3. EU2017EEEAS Calls for Eastern Partnership Countries to Enter EU Market Through Estonia
  4. Dialogue PlatformThe Turkey I No Longer Know
  5. World Vision7 Million Children at Risk in the DRC: Donor Meeting to Focus on Saving More Lives
  6. EPSU-Eurelectric-IndustriAllElectricity European Social Partners Stand up for Just Energy Transition
  7. European Friends of ArmeniaSignature of CEPA Marks a Fresh Start for EU-Armenia Relations
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level
  9. European Friends of ArmeniaPresident Sargsyan Joined EuFoA Honorary Council Inaugural Meeting
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Leaders Should Press Azerbaijan President to End the Detention of Critics
  11. CECEKey Stakeholders to Jointly Tackle the Skills Issue in the Construction Sector
  12. European Friends of ArmeniaLaunch of Honorary Council on the Occasion of the Eastern Partnership Summit and CEPA

Latest News

  1. Tax havens: You're talking nonsense Mr commissioner
  2. Roma statelessness in Europe is not an accident
  3. Commission eyes end of 'one-size-fits-all' CAP
  4. 'We are not there yet', Barnier tells UK
  5. Commission begins process for EU agencies relocation
  6. EU needs to press for Kazakhstan reforms now
  7. EU to spend €1.6 million on car emissions tests
  8. Commission 'solution' to lawmaking deadlock stalled