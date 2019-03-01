Letter
Slovakia to strengthen presence in Israel
Relations between Slovakia and Israel have become more dynamic and broader in recent years.
This is visible mainly in the area of innovation, science and research, as well as in cultural exchange and travel - confirmed by increased numbers of Israeli tourists travelling to Slovakia.
In recent years, those numbers doubled - ranking Israeli tourists immediately after tourists from Slovakia's neighbouring countries.
Simultaneously, Slovakia and Israel have launched several bilateral programmes focused mainly on science, research and innovation, bringing together research teams, start-ups and investors.
These are the reasons why Slovakia decided to strengthen its presence in Israel and open in Jerusalem Slovak Cultural and Information Centre.
Slovakia will thus join countries such as France, Italy or Spain who have such cultural institutes in Jerusalem for several years already.
Like in the case of these countries, the Slovak Centre will not have a diplomatic status and will not be a subsidiary or office of Slovakia's Embassy in Tel Aviv.
Slovakia reiterates its strong commitment to the international consensus on the status of Jerusalem as expressed in the UNHCR 478, supporting the two-state solution.
Peter Javorcik is Slovakia's ambassador to the EU. His letter comes after EUobserver had incorrectly reported in February that the new centre in Jerusalem had a diplomatic status