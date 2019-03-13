Wednesday

13th Mar 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Unanimity under review, if new EU sanctions to work

  • One of the resolution's three authors, Green MEP Heidi Hautala (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The European Parliament has been at the forefront of the EU demanding tangible measures against human rights violators, and the Greens/EFA group fully supports and has for long promoted the adoption of a comprehensive EU sanctions regime on human rights violations.

More than ever, human rights must be defended in the face of a global backlash against freedoms.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

On Tuesday (12 March) and Wednesday, on the initiative of the Greens/EFA group, the parliament will be debating a resolution calling for the imposition of such a regime.

The debate should consider in depth the current challenges and the ways to complement the existing legislation in order to make this a landmark addition to the EU human rights and foreign policy toolbox.

Under the new regime, the listings ought to be based on hard evidence and on open source information, including information provided by the civil society.

Without exception, there should be a direct link between the listed individual and the crime.

This link must be clear from the evidence.

However, while the new regime should focus on individual perpetrators, such as the prison guards and low-level administrators and officers, it must also similarly allow the listing of individuals higher up in the command chain.

It is vitally important that the new regime is legally sound and complies in full with the highest standards of due process.

This means that all individuals who wish to challenge their listing must be guaranteed an effective and timely judicial review.

Furthermore, in accordance with the principle of effective judicial protection, the grounds for the listing should be communicated and be readily available to the individual targeted.

Further, the political legitimacy of any new regime will largely depend on the capacity of the council to adopt listings strictly on a rights-based determination, as opposed to geo-strategic, financial or other considerations.

No individual ought to be beyond sanctioning, no matter where he or she comes from.

Unanimity needs reviewing

In this regard, the unanimity rule in the council would deserve to be reviewed.

In principle, the EU is already able to react on human rights violations through specific sanctions.

The proposed global regime would allow a de-coupling of the individuals from country-based classifications; similarly, to what is currently possible in cases of terrorism.

Being able to target individuals directly without a link to a country or to a major event, would enable the EU to move faster and with more flexibility, and with less bureaucracy.

Crime and effects of crime know no boundaries today, country borders exist in many aspects only on maps.

Criminal networks operate in myriad ways on land and online, causing damage across borders. The added value of the new regime would be to consistently cover all these aspects.

The EU has rightly focused its fight against impunity by supporting prosecution in local, national and international level.

Yet, the EU must also be able to sanction individuals guilty of grave human rights violations, wherever they operate and wherever the effects of their crimes are being felt.

It should not confine itself to operating within the parameters of a country-based list.

It is truly the time to put in place a complementary, flexible and reactive EU-wide sanctions regime, and give a clear message: Europe is not a safe haven for those violating freedoms.

Heidi Hautala, Judith Sargentini and Barbara Lochbihler, are MEPs and the three authors of the Greens/EFA group's draft resolution

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Ball rolling on EU human rights sanctions
  2. Rutte: New EU sanctions are informal 'Magnitsky law'
  3. France and Germany back Dutch on human rights sanctions
  4. The Magnitsky Act - and its name
  5. Name row on new EU sanctions exposes deeper rift
The Magnitsky Act - and its name

It is disappointing that so many MEPs in the Socialist and Green group caved in to Russian interests, in fear of challenging a plutocratic regime, by saying 'no' to naming the Magnitsky legislation by its rightful name: Magnitsky.

Name row on new EU sanctions exposes deeper rift

EU officials have voiced scepticism on proposed new human rights sanctions, amid a "nasty" debate to what extent Russia ought to be named and shamed in the title of the new measures.

News in Brief

  1. Barnier: risk of no-deal Brexit 'never higher'
  2. May loses Brexit vote by 149 ballots
  3. EU tables 10-point plan for future relations with China
  4. Northern Ireland's DUP reject May's revised Brexit deal
  5. Blow for May as Brexit deal ruled legally 'unchanged'
  6. MEPs lock horns on title of EU human rights sanctions
  7. EU agrees protection for whistleblowers
  8. Germany's Huawei deal risks US intelligence sharing

Letter

Slovakia to strengthen presence in Israel

EUobserver received this letter from the ambassador of the Slovak republic to the EU to clarify the reasons why Slovakia decided to strengthen its presence in Israel and open a Slovak Cultural and Information Centre in Jerusalem.

What does Poland want from the EU?

We propose several changes to the EU, derived from the political philosophy behind the current Polish government, and what Poles expect from the EU - this could be seen as a manifesto Poland wants the next European Commission to tackle.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Platform for Peace and JusticeKati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  2. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  5. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  10. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  11. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law

Latest News

  1. Estonian spies warn EU on Russian security threat
  2. March 29 Brexit unlikely after UK rejects EU deal
  3. Europe shifts gear to balance relations with China better
  4. Name row on new EU sanctions exposes deeper rift
  5. The Magnitsky Act - and its name
  6. EU on path towards whistleblower protection
  7. EU spends €71m promoting meat, despite climate goals
  8. Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  3. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  4. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us