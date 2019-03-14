Thursday

14th Mar 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Italy should capitalise on Brexit

  • Even when Italy's economy was very close to the size of France's and larger than the UK's, it was never a key player in Europe or beyond (Photo: drpavloff)

By

Italy, it is often said, has punched below its weight in the world of politics for a long time.

Even with its economic problems, Italy remains the eigth largest economy in the world. It was the fifth not too long ago.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Yet, in virtually all matters of importance at the global and European levels, Italy's voice has mattered little.

Various reasons account for this, not least a dysfunctional political system incapable of producing stable governments that can project credible and compelling international positions in world affairs, as well as weak political and economic ties to many countries around the world since it was never a major colonial power.

Thus, even when Italy's economy was very close to the size of France's (1991) and larger than the UK's (1992), it was never a key player in Europe or beyond.

With Brexit, however, an unexpected, and currently much under-appreciated, opportunity has presented itself.

One of the great benefits of the UK being in the EU since the 1970s was its incessant support of pragmatic and democratic positions - intended to restrain the Franco-German alliance in its quest for an ever more integrated, bureaucratic, and centralised European super-state (modelled after France and Germany).

Sceptical and even sensible Europeans could always rely on the UK (and the smaller Nordic countries which usually aligned with the UK) to slow down, resist, and (for better or worse) seek opt-outs.

It made some sense at that time that Italy would be a secondary player.

Three powerful countries in Europe were enough. And, in most cases anyway, Italy (one of the six founding members of the EU) shared the French and German integrationist instincts.

But now that the UK is leaving, Italy can, and should, step up. It is the third largest country and economy in the EU. Spain and Poland follow, but they are significantly smaller economically and population-wise.

It has significant voting rights in the EU institutions. It is at the centre of the immigration crisis. It has a strong military and, despite its public debt, the third largest gold reserves in the world.

It is a manufacturing powerhouse, ranking among the top 10 exporters in the world.

With the UK out, this is the time for Italy to assert itself in, and for, the EU.

In practice, this would mean demanding to be present at any meeting where France and Germany take joint decisions designed to lead Europe forward.

Italy, plus Spain and Poland?

Italy should also establish closer ties with mid-size countries like Spain and Poland to leverage their weight when appropriate and in their interests: a constellation of alternative countries no longer willing to follow France and Germany.

It should as well demand changes to the eurozone rules and institutions so that they no longer favour Germany (by way of lower borrowing costs and a lower valued currency that supports its exports) or forgive France (for its constant breaking of budget deficit rules) without consequences.

The EU's rule should benefit all countries.

A new European mentality and way of doing business is needed, and Italy should be a leader in that discussion.

After all, Brexit means that the EU lacks at the moment the stomach for a fight with another country.

Some may say that the current populist coalition government of the Five Star Movement and League has taken steps precisely in these directions – not least with an invitation to Poland to form a counter-alliance to the Franco-Germany one.

But there is a fundamental problem with its approach. It has so far meant stepping away from the EU: questioning its legitimacy, purpose, and reason for being.

It has been driven primarily by a nationalist agenda: a rejection of Europe.

This will only marginalise Italy, as France and Germany deepen their cooperation (witness their new treaty of Franco-German cooperation and integration signed in Aachen earlier this year) and seek to relaunch more (not less) Europe.

It is time for Italy to take a seat at table of the new Europe – not leave the room and let others, yet again, decide.

Francesco Duina is honorary professor of sociology at the University of British Columbia, Canada, and professor of sociology at Bates College, USA

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. March 29 Brexit unlikely after UK rejects EU deal
  2. EU and UK in Brexit brinksmanship
  3. Italy will keep blinking in 2019
  4. France and Germany hope to revive EU with Aachen treaty
EU and UK in Brexit brinksmanship

British prime minister Theresa May is to urge the EU to back down on Ireland in a speech to eurosceptic British workers 21 days before the Brexit due date.

Italy will keep blinking in 2019

Italy's 'marriage of convenience' coalition government likes picking battles with Brussels. But with the economy now in recession, and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini needing to keep the business lobby on board, expect Rome to blink first.

Analysis

France and Germany hope to revive EU with Aachen treaty

In the face of attacks on the liberal world order and the EU, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron renew German-Franco cooperation - but their lack of political capital prevents bold visions or ambitious goals.

The Magnitsky Act - and its name

It is disappointing that so many MEPs in the Socialist and Green group caved in to Russian interests, in fear of challenging a plutocratic regime, by saying 'no' to naming the Magnitsky legislation by its rightful name: Magnitsky.

Unanimity under review, if new EU sanctions to work

Any new regime should focus on individual perpetrators, such as the prison guards and low-level administrators and officers - but it must also similarly allow the listing of individuals higher up in the command chain.

News in Brief

  1. Orderly Brexit '55% possible', Goldman Sachs predicts
  2. 'Leave' campaign hopes Italy will veto Brexit delay
  3. Alde group alarmed by Estonia far-right coalition talk
  4. EU shames Oman, UAE and others as 'tax-havens'
  5. Report: US linked to North Korea embassy raid in Spain
  6. Barnier: risk of no-deal Brexit 'never higher'
  7. May loses Brexit vote by 149 ballots
  8. EU tables 10-point plan for future relations with China

Letter

Slovakia to strengthen presence in Israel

EUobserver received this letter from the ambassador of the Slovak republic to the EU to clarify the reasons why Slovakia decided to strengthen its presence in Israel and open a Slovak Cultural and Information Centre in Jerusalem.

What does Poland want from the EU?

We propose several changes to the EU, derived from the political philosophy behind the current Polish government, and what Poles expect from the EU - this could be seen as a manifesto Poland wants the next European Commission to tackle.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  2. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  5. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  10. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  11. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law

Latest News

  1. Italy should capitalise on Brexit
  2. Schoolkid 'climate strikers' outnumber MEPs at debate
  3. Estonian spies warn EU on Russian security threat
  4. March 29 Brexit unlikely after UK rejects EU deal
  5. Europe shifts gear to balance relations with China better
  6. Name row on new EU sanctions exposes deeper rift
  7. The Magnitsky Act - and its name
  8. EU on path towards whistleblower protection

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  3. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  4. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us