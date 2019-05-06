Monday

6th May 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Inconvenient Facebook truths ahead of EU election

  • Facebook's new policy creates a major barrier to the exercise of both EU electoral rights (which are by definition pan-EU) and free movement rights (such as cross-border advertising) (Photo: Spencer E Holtaway)

By

After revelations on how third countries and unidentified organisations sponsored targeted content during the 2016 Brexit referendum, Facebook has put in place new rules for political advertisement in all EU member states.

Under these new rules, paid political content is only allowed in the country where the ad buyer is based in.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

While this might make sense in the United States, such an approach is not fit for purpose in a jurisdiction like Europe, which is made of 28 countries.

As a result of those rules, EU political parties are prevented from using Facebook, Facebook Messenger and lnstagram for their EU-wide paid communication campaigns.

These new rules affect not only EU political parties, but also the EU institutions themselves as well as hundreds of not-for-profit organisations and citizens movements currently running get-out-to-vote campaigns across the continent.

In other words, any European organisation whose members and constituency extend beyond one country is put at the same level as foreign entities attempting to interfere in the EU elections.

In so doing, Facebook denies the pan-European dimension of the European elections that stems from our unique EU-wide constitutional arrangement.

Facebook's new policy creates a major barrier to the exercise of both EU electoral rights (which are by definition pan-EU) and free movement rights (such as cross-border advertising).

What is worse is that Facebook new policy also fails to make the European elections more secure.

Indeed, any influencer – be it inside or outside of the EU – who wants to sway the EU elections can still buy political ads at the national level and reach out all Europeans.

This is deeply troubling, all the more so less than 30 days ahead of the European elections.

This story unveils three disturbing, inconvenient truths.

First, the European Union, like any other governmental authority, is highly dependent on Facebook and similar platforms to reach out to the public.

The Facebook network ecosystem – made of Messenger, Instagram as well as WhatsApp – emerges as an inescapable infrastructure for governments when discharging their own prerogatives.

These range from organising the vote, informing the public about their electoral rights, and mobilise citizens to vote.

In other words, the EU, its governments and political parties need Facebook to do their job.

Second, while this should ring an alarm bell to any government and political candidate ahead of the European elections, they all seem deaf to such a call.

Today any policymaker faces an inherent conflict of interest insofar as she is expected to govern Facebook while being reliant on it to get re-elected.

Who sets the rules?

The third inconvenient truth is that it's Facebook – not our governments – to set the rules of the democratic game.

It is Facebook that defines what qualifies as a political ad, and who may promote it.

And, again, it is Facebook that police those self-imposed rules, acting as a gate-keeper to its network infrastructure, but without being subject to a corresponding public scrutiny. In sum, in the absence of any regulation, Facebook is acting a de facto regulator of European public discourse ahead and beyond the next European elections.

Yet Facebook's license to govern itself and our societies is not, as a matter of fact, the inevitable result of impersonal forces such as globalisation or automation.

Rather it stems from a deliberate political choice made by our political representatives to let them self-regulate their operation, regardless of the manifest externalities of their action.

I can't imagine a more challenging yet needed task for the incoming members of the European Parliament to take up.

Author bio

Alberto Alemanno is Jean Monnet Professor of EU law and founder of The Good Lobby.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Far-right Facebook networks removed before Spain election
  2. EU want Facebook pan-EU advert fix for May elections
  3. Facebook launches EU election transparency rules
  4. EU tells platforms to sort fake news by October or face new law
EU want Facebook pan-EU advert fix for May elections

EU institutions want Facebook to relax its rules, to allow pan-European political groups to carry out EU-wide campaigns. Facebook has yet to implement the demands - posing questions on the extent to which Europe relies on the US tech firm.

EU tells platforms to sort fake news by October or face new law

The European Commission wants results by October against fake news - or it may impose regulations targeting "a few platforms." But its current plans are not acceptable to everyone, with civil groups saying more evidence is needed to shape policy.

EU's internal dynamics must be part of 'China' debate

Europe has to come to grips with the fact that the balance of opportunities and challenges presented by China differs profoundly between EU member states, be that Greece, Italy, Luxembourg or Germany.

News in Brief

  1. North Macedonia elects pro-EU president
  2. Court gives Puigdemont green light to stand as MEP
  3. EU justifies handling of Hungary veto on Israel
  4. EU campaign video hits 75m views in one week
  5. Hungary to complain after EU ignored its Israel veto
  6. Top candidates clash on EU army plan in pre-election debate
  7. EU nationals applying in large numbers to stay in post-Brexit UK
  8. Europeans 'don't love each other' any more, Juncker says

Press freedom and the EU elections

We are campaigning for the next European Commission to appoint a commissioner with a clear mandate to take on the challenge of the protection of freedom, independence and diversity of journalism.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  2. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  3. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  4. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  5. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  11. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality

Latest News

  1. Inconvenient Facebook truths ahead of EU election
  2. EU leaders discuss bloc's future in Sibiu This WEEK
  3. EU's internal dynamics must be part of 'China' debate
  4. World Press Freedom: Can EU take the global lead?
  5. Small countries can wield big influence in Brussels, study says
  6. Orban edges closer to Salvini's anti-migrant alliance
  7. EU purchase of US gas serves dual purpose
  8. EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  2. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  7. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  8. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  10. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us