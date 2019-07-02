Tuesday

2nd Jul 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Why Visegrad 4 need to get real about climate change

  • If the EU as a block shifts its paradigm to more sustainable energy, the Visegrad region's energy infrastructure will look out of date (Photo: Peter Teffer)

By

As Europe is experiencing hottest weather in decades, climate change is back in headlines.

More accurately, it never leaves the headlines. It has become a constant feature of our news cycle. Yet only recently, some of the Visegrad Four group countries blocked the EU's climate target, showing great unwillingness to face the elephant in the room: that as the climate changes, the European countries relying on coal are on a path that is neither environmentally nor economically sustainable.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

If counted as a single country, the Visegrad Group or V-4, comprised of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic, would be the fifth largest economy in Europe and the twelfth largest in the world.

Poland has been experiencing "a golden age of growth", according to the World Bank.

Its economy is growing faster than most of its European neighbours', driven also by strong domestic consumption.

The V-4 as a whole expects its GDP to reach 4.5 percent this year. In addition, despite remaining risks and issues, the EU as a wider region is experiencing economically benign conditions with low unemployment.

The current situation offers a real window of opportunity for the Visegrad countries to start strategically working on how to transition to more renewable energy sources.

Canadian example

The movement driving divestment from fossil fuels was not a glitch, it was one of the signs of things to come.

If Canada is starting to worry about getting left behind because of its reliance on coal and other fossil fuels, the Visegrad countries should take note.

The region is very well placed to attract private and institutional investor money for investments in sustainable energy sector, provided their governments create appropriate policy frameworks and initiatives.

The V-4 has some of the lowest price levels for investment in comparison to the rest of the EU, and it ranks relatively high in Human Development Index which means great potential.

As investors increasingly seek out a range of environment, social and governance (ESG) products, countries offering well-structured green infrastructure investment opportunities can reap benefits from the trends. The Visegrad region with its spending power and EU membership is a very attractive place to invest.

Besides, as other European countries, including the Nordics, focus on circular economy initiatives and cutting carbon emissions, the V-4 risks being left behind.

If the EU as a block shifts its paradigm to more sustainable energy, the Visegrad region's energy infrastructure will look out of date.

Notably, Europe is already a leader in climate change preparedness, mainly led by Western European countries. So, if the trends continue, which they will, industry in the V-4 countries may struggle to attract investment if it relies on unsustainable energy.

Add to that the dangers that arise from its ageing demographics, which will require increasing pension expenditures. If the pension funds are invested in coal production or other unsustainable businesses, lower returns and greater pension pay-outs can create a perfect storm.

Unfortunately, the political elite in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic especially have opted for an approach that is best described as kicking the can down the road and hoping for the best.

Currently, coal provides 80 percent of Poland's energy. The country expects it to still be 60 percent by 2030 and possibly 50 percent by 2050.

Under the circumstances, it is true that the transition to renewable energy sources will cost money, have social implications and take time. Challenges such as regional over-reliance on coal for jobs and energy are very real and should be addressed not to leave people behind.

The pro-Brexit vote and under-development in former mining regions in the United Kingdom shows what negative and unexpected long-term consequences that can create.

It will require political will and courage to initiate change. The opposition by political leaders to the EU's 2050 carbon-neutral target amongst other instances has shown how beholden to the status quo and vested interests political forces can be.

Yet this can change and can also be actively changed by good leadership. Globalisation and digitalisation are social and economic drivers that keep creating pressures to shift to a more sustainable growth path. Growing urbanisation and the rising millennial generation will demand change.

Sustainability is something that can be actively promoted and can pay off handsomely. It can create cheaper energy for customers, upgrade the energy grid for coming decades, create healthcare savings by addressing health issues arising from pollution, generate new employment and improve energy and thus national security.

Energy security does matter. A country can be brought to standstill if its energy supplies are disrupted, which was aptly demonstrated by Russia when it cut off Ukrainian gas.

Poland spends approximately a whopping €2bn a year on coal subsidies – something that can be gradually diverted for supporting renewable energy projects and also creating initiatives to retrain and re-employ those in danger of losing their employment. It would also create savings from cleaner environment and better health.

Climate change as an issue is forcing us all to change our mindset, as it challenges the prevalent short-termism built into our financial and political cycles. The ones who will position themselves best will reap the greatest rewards economically and socially.

The V-4 political leaders should take note and finally do the best thing for their countries and their own children, who will otherwise be part of the next generation inheriting the climate and economic problems.

Author bio

Linda Zeilina is director of the RE-DEFINE think tank, and Think Visegrad Fellow at the Europeum Institute for European Policy.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Four states block EU 2050 carbon neutral target
  2. Poland will burn coal beyond 2050, says local politician
  3. Visegrad migration policy risks undermining own economy
Four states block EU 2050 carbon neutral target

Poland, with the support from the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Estonia, blocked a commitment to climate neutrality by 2050. It is now just a footnote in the summit conclusions.

Facebook has to answer some tough questions about Libra

German MEP and member of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, Markus Ferber, warns of four separate threats from Facebook's Libra. A good moment to kick off the debate would be this week's G20 summit.

EU-Vietnam trade deal a bad day for workers' rights

Behind the smiles and handshakes, the signature of the EU-Vietnam trade and investment deals agreed on Tuesday and to be signed this week have dire consequences for human well-being and our ability to prevent climate and ecological breakdown.

News in Brief

  1. British MEPs hold rival protests in Strasbourg
  2. Green's Keller runs for EU Parliament presidency
  3. Merkel went against EPP decision, Orban claims
  4. 29 MEPs fail to declare interests as parliament opens
  5. Protests in Strasbourg at rejection of Catalan MEPs
  6. Two Brexit Party MEPs made tellers for EP president vote
  7. Luxembourg PM: EPP needs to 'reboot' over top jobs
  8. Merkel: 'Creativity' needed at summit

Six takeaways on digital disinformation at EU elections

For example, Germany's primetime TV news reported that 47 percent of political social media discussions were related to the extreme-right AfD party, when in fact this was the case only for Twitter - used by only four percent of Germans.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  2. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  3. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  5. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  6. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us