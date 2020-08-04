Tuesday

4th Aug 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Why hydrogen is no magic solution for EU Green Deal

  • It is often argued that hydrogen will 'solve the problem' of surplus green electricity, particularly in periods with strong wind production. This should not be accepted as a valid argument (Photo: National Renewable Energy Lab)

By

Hydrogen as an important energy carrier in future European energy/climate policy has experienced yet another renaissance recently, this time with much stronger tailwind than previously seen.

Last summer the International Energy Agency (IEA) published a report, richer than anything before in the technical aspects of the subject.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It was followed by a letter to the Financial Times by Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA, recommending that hydrogen should be considered an important element in moving from present energy production and consumption towards CO2-neutral societies by 2050.

The suggestion has been picked up by the new EU Commission in its recent communication A hydrogen strategy for a climate-neutral Europe on 8 July and endorsed by the FT in an editorial.

Nobody should question the versatility of hydrogen as an energy carrier.

It can be stored after conversion from electricity during periods of excess production of green electricity, particularly wind.

It can be used - as hydrogen or as a building block for more sophisticated fuels - for a number of purposes, such as air transport, where the use of electricity is more challenging than in, for instance, passenger cars or heat pumps for heating buildings.

Versatile, but...

But hydrogen is also an energy carrier fuelling controversy.

The green NGOs seem to be mainly preoccupied with the risk that future hydrogen production might to a significant extent be based on natural gas (albeit with Carbon Capture and Storage) rather than on green electricity, a possibility that has activated the anti-fossil-fuel instinct in many NGOs.

Others have, correctly, pointed out that any use of hydrogen where it will replace fossil fuels is going to imply much higher energy costs for the user, probably by a factor of three to five, depending on the specific cases and future prices on oil and gas.

The commission's communication is short in addressing the obstacles linked to a wider use of hydrogen in the energy sector.

And it is completely silent on what might be, from a climate point of view, the most important question to be answered: setting aside the 'natural gas concern', is the use of green electricity to produce hydrogen a wise policy, at this point in time and towards 2030, from a CO2-emissions reduction point of view?

Or could we, by acting differently, achieve more emission reductions? The answer to the first question is 'no', to the second 'yes'.

Simple arithmetic

The explanation is quite simple: conversion of electricity, green or not, into hydrogen implies a loss of +/- 30 percent of the energy content of electricity; and whatever subsequent step taken in making the hydrogen into practical use will imply another 30 percent loss (of the 70 percent energy remaining in the hydrogen), altogether leaving us with +/- half the energy in the original electricity being available for useful purposes.

It is often argued that hydrogen will "solve the problem" of surplus green electricity, particularly in periods with strong wind production.

This should not be accepted as a valid argument.

It may be true for the southeastern corner of the North Sea, but here the problem is rather insufficient infrastructure to transmit green electricity to the hinterland, particularly western and southern Germany.

Big parts of Europe will be at pains to ensure a CO2-free electricity sector in 2030, and at even greater pains to provide green electricity for the structural changes in fossil-fuel dependent sectors such as road transport and heating of buildings.

So, why is the commission promoting a lose-lose (pay more, get less) strategy rather than the straightforward use of green electricity where it will deliver bigger CO2 reductions and for less money?

In this context, can it really be true, that no one in the DGs Energy, Climate or Growth has checked the strategy for "climate effectiveness"?

Maybe the strategy could be the result of lobbying by the many companies behind the European Hydrogen Alliance.

It is clear that there will be big money involved in the implementation of the strategy and, unfortunately, with the decision that 30 percent of the Recovery Fund, as well as of the €1 trillion-plus, seven-year budget, will have to be spent in support of climate change there will also be easy money.

The views expressed above do not mean, that there cannot be special applications where hydrogen could be an intelligent energy approach. They only want to highlight that the general enthusiasm for hydrogen as a general energy carrier should be put on hold.

Ecclesiastes (c. 300 BC) wisely reminded us that for everything there is a time . This is not the time for launching a major move into a hydrogen economy.

Author bio

Jørgen Henningsen worked as part of the European Commission for almost 20 years, first as director of DG Environment and from 2001 as principal advisor of DG Energy and Transport. He headed the commission’s negotiations on the UN Climate Convention and the subsequent Kyoto Protocol. He retired from the European Commission in 2006 and is currently senior consultant for the European Policy Centre think tank.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Hydrogen strategy criticised for relying on fossil fuel gas
  2. Revealed: fossil-fuel lobbying behind EU hydrogen strategy
  3. Regions urge EU to act on 'green hydrogen'
  4. Timmermans slammed as 'colour blind' on hydrogen
Hydrogen strategy criticised for relying on fossil fuel gas

Civil society organisations criticised that the commission is relying on early-stage technologies that require the continued use of fossil fuels, undermining the EU's 2050 climate-neutrality target set in the Green Deal.

Revealed: fossil-fuel lobbying behind EU hydrogen strategy

As with the German government – which presented its own hydrogen strategy last month – the European Commission and other EU institutions appear to be similarly intoxicated by the false promises of the gas industry.

Regions urge EU to act on 'green hydrogen'

The EU's regions urged the unlocking of the potential of hydrogen produced from renewable sources, so-called 'green hydrogen', to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Revealed: fossil-fuel lobbying behind EU hydrogen strategy

As with the German government – which presented its own hydrogen strategy last month – the European Commission and other EU institutions appear to be similarly intoxicated by the false promises of the gas industry.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  3. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  5. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis

Latest News

  1. Polish party roars back at EU on LGBTI fines
  2. EU: Hong Kong election delay undermines democracy
  3. Why hydrogen is no magic solution for EU Green Deal
  4. EU mishandling corona-travel, Belgian expert says
  5. France wants rule-of-law sanctions on recovery budget
  6. The three 'Elephants in the Room' in EU-India relations
  7. First use of new EU sanctions against Russia, China hackers
  8. Six 'LGBTI-free' Polish cities left out of EU funding

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us