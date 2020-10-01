Thursday

1st Oct 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Unsung hero: Portugal showing EU way on migration

  • Portugal has sought to be a leader at the EU level with regard to refugees and migrants, advocating a liberal position. It has consistently shown a willingness to take in refugees (Photo: Pedro Ribeiro Simoes)

By

A "European solution to restore citizens' confidence," was how European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen described the European Union's long-delayed plan to overhaul the bloc's migration and asylum policy last week.

But, her hard sell will fail to persuade many in the divided bloc, which is split between the Mediterranean-shore countries where refugees often land, richer northern states where many hope to settle —as well as the notoriously truculent eastern nations.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Particularly controversial is the EU's pledge to oblige each state to host some refugees - a country would receive €10,000 for each adult taken in. This type of mandatory proposal has long been rejected out of hand by Poland and Hungary.

The recent Bertelsmann Stiftung's Sustainable Governance Indicators (SGI) 2020 survey into the integration of immigrants illustrates the wide opinion gap and contrasting approaches different nations have towards newcomers.

The SGI survey, which encompasses both legal migrants and refugees, shows that the most welcoming nation in Europe is Portugal, which has policies that "effectively" support the integration of migrants into society, earning it a nine out of a possible ten points.

"Portugal has sought to be a leader at the EU level with regard to refugees and migrants, advocating a liberal position. It has consistently shown a willingness to take in refugees," it writes, highlighting how Portugal, despite its size, had taken in the sixth-highest number of refugees as part of the EU resettlement program.

This contrasts starkly with Poland under the notoriously anti-immigrant PiS Law and Justice Party, which comes last in the SGI ranking of 41 nations in terms of its integration, scoring just three points out of a possible ten.

The Moria effect

Past EU immigration plans have foundered on criticism from a handful of member states.

After the new proposal was unveiled, a senior diplomat from one of the eastern EU countries told Reuters that mandatory distribution of asylum seekers "is a no go for us", suggesting that this latest proposal is likely to become the latest of a number of flopped bids to reshape EU migration policy.

According to the commission, the EU now receives up to 1.5 million net new foreigners coming legally to live and work per year, compared to only 140,000 asylum seekers arriving irregularly.

Earlier this month, images of fires raging in the overcrowded Greek refugee camp Moria went around the world and triggered a divisive debate within the bloc about which nations would take in any of the near 13,000 people left without shelter.

Von der Leyen described Moria as "a stark reminder" but responses to the humanitarian emergency varied dramatically around the bloc. Germany, SGI's second-highest scoring European nation for integrating immigrants, pledged to take in more than 1,500 people.

Belgium, meanwhile, pleaded "limited capacity," agreeing to take just 12 minors while the conservative Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz vowed "not to follow the German path."

The Moria camp on the Island of Lesbos was under quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak when the fires were started, symbolising how the global pandemic was piling pressure on those most at risk, as well as those hosting them.

Attitudes towards refugees have hardened amid the spread of Covid-19, not to mention its economic and social impact.

Early in the outbreak, the Portuguese government stood out among European nations by granting temporary citizenship rights to all migrants and asylum seekers who have residency applications underway — aiming to ensure that everybody has access to social security and health care.

Elsewhere in Europe, fear of infection and economic insecurity have fuelled anti-immigrant sentiment.

For example, in Italy, one of the first European countries to be hit by the pandemic, Sicily's president Nello Musumeci, ordered the closure of all migrant centres on the island, stressing that it was impossible to halt coronavirus from spreading within the facilities.

His move was blocked by a court, but his statement highlights how fears about the disease are fanning an already polarised debate on immigration.

Far-right-wing politicians from across the bloc have seized on the virus as a new rationale for keeping newcomers out.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-immigrant League party, described Sicily as an "outlaw state" on Twitter earlier this month. "An invasion of illegal migrants, a boom of infections, Sicily is collapsing," he tweeted.

The humanitarian consequences of this spike in fear and populism are already playing out on Europe's coastlines. A ship carrying hundreds of migrants from Africa and the Middle East, about 20 of whom had tested positive for Covid-19, recently traveled back and forth through the waters around Sicily, turned away by numerous mayors until they were eventually allowed to dock in Augusta, in the southeast.

As she talked up the EU's new plan, von der Leyen forecast it would "rebuild trust between member states".

In the context of deeply polarised political positions among the 27-states, as well as new corona-era fears and hardships, political and economic self-interest will likely postpone the rebuilding of trust for the foreseeable future.

Author bio

Jess Smee is a Berlin-based journalist who writes for The Guardian and others. She is an editor of SGI News and the Bertelsmann Stiftung's BTI blog.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Visegrad countries immediately push back on new migration pact
  2. EU migration pact to deter asylum
  3. Refugee who witnessed Moria fire describes 'hell'
  4. 'Sponsored returns' may shuffle failed asylum seekers around EU
EU migration pact to deter asylum

The EU commission's newest pact on migration and asylum seeks to deter people from claiming asylum by speeding up procedures and sending most of them back home.

Interview

Refugee who witnessed Moria fire describes 'hell'

Yousif Al Shewaili, a 21-year old from Iraq who obtained refugee status, witnessed the fires that struck Moria on Tuesday evening. He recounted that at least two people may have died.

Analysis

'Sponsored returns' may shuffle failed asylum seekers around EU

The European Commission is banking on cooperation and coordination among EU states to help makes its new migration and asylum pact viable. But its plan is already being greeted with suspicion by more hardline anti-migrant countries like Austria and Hungary.

Column

A 'geopolitical' EU Commission. Great idea - but when?

Safeguarding Europe's position starts with recognising the unpleasant reality that Europe's power is waning. Behind the facade of European cooperation, national self-interest still predominates and that has never been any different.

News in Brief

  1. China closer to EU than US on climate, Merkel says
  2. UK offers EU fishermen three years' access
  3. Finnish PM to stand in for Sweden at summit
  4. Commission: EU does not finance Italy's 'contraband' warship
  5. EU expects US data-privacy breakthrough
  6. Czechs and Slovaks declare second-wave 'emergency'
  7. Merkel to meet Belarus opposition head
  8. Czechs appeal to EU commission over Poland's illegal mining

How EU can help end Uighur forced labour

A recent report noted apparel and footwear as the leading exports from the Uighur region - with a combined value of $6.3bn [€5.3bn] representing over 35 percent of total exports.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. Paper tiger? EU roars in first rule-of-law report
  2. Corruption failures also highlighted in rule of law report
  3. Unsung hero: Portugal showing EU way on migration
  4. Celebrate with us. EUobserver's 20 years of independent EU news
  5. Ban on Catalan leader condemned as 'disproportionate'
  6. EU defends Jourova over Hungary's resignation demand
  7. A 'geopolitical' EU Commission. Great idea - but when?
  8. The EU's new rule of law report - pushing at an open door?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  2. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  4. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  6. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us