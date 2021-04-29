Thursday

29th Apr 2021

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Why is EU set to ban 'creamy' and 'alternative to yoghurt'?

  • If the amendment is implemented, plant-based foods would be forbidden from 'evoking' dairy products in any way, including useful descriptive terms such as 'creamy' and 'alternative to dairy' (Photo: Gaston Bruno)

By

On Thursday (29 April) the EU will decide on a controversial amendment that would severely restrict the marketing of plant-based-dairy products.

While the outcome is still uncertain, it's already clear that this is about more than just oat milk: the credibility of the EU and its green food ambitions are at stake.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In its 2020 Farm to Fork strategy, the European Commission urgently called for an accelerated transition to a sustainable food system.

And with good reason: a study published in Science magazine showed that even if all fossil fuel emissions were eliminated immediately, emissions from the global food system alone would make it impossible to limit global warming to 1.5C – and difficult to even stay below the 2C target.

One might think that, given this urgency, large-scale reforms would be under way for the agricultural sector.

But last October's Common Agricultural Policy vote shattered such illusions, with the European Parliament overwhelmingly voting in favour of business-as-usual, directing billions in EU taxpayers' money to unsustainable and damaging farming practices. The vote was seen by civil society as a severe blow to the commission's green ambitions.

A key element of the Farm to Fork strategy is the shift towards more plant-based diets.

The bulk of the EU food system's harmful impact on the environment is caused by the production of meat and dairy. The very least one might expect from the EU would be to not actively stimulate their consumption, but this is exactly what it does through its promotional subsidies which run to millions of euros a year.

The commission proposed to halt these subsidies in the original draft of the Farm to Fork strategy, but retracted them mere days before publication.

It seems that the EU´s nascent plant-based ambitions have been effectively quelled by the animal-agriculture lobby.

And now, this week's trilogue could constitute a lethal blow to the already-damaged credibility of the EU's food ambitions. Amendment 171 would actively hamper the consumption of plant-based alternatives by introducing a raft of new restrictions to plant-based dairy alternatives.

No 'evoking' dairy products

If the amendment is implemented, plant-based foods would be forbidden from 'evoking' dairy products in any way.

This could mean they could not be sold in familiar packaging such as cartons and that useful descriptive terms such as 'creamy' and 'alternative to yoghurt' would be prohibited.

Visual depictions of plant-based foods would also be forbidden if they were seen as resembling dairy – for example, a milky swirl on a package of oat milk.

Even essential allergen information such as "does not contain milk" could be construed as 'evoking' dairy. While the rationale is allegedly 'consumer protection', the amendment clearly has the dairy industry's fingerprints all over it.

It's little wonder, then, that the amendment was met with fierce resistance from the plant-based-food sector.

But what should give decision-makers even more pause is that both BEUC and CECU, two European consumer-protection authorities, condemned the amendment as having no justification whatsoever and in fact being counter to the interests of consumers.

The draconian amendment has been widely condemned by an extensive and diverse group of stakeholders, including 21 NGOs, a cross-sector group of 94 food companies, 90 percent of the Dutch parliament, and almost half a million citizens who signed a petition.

Even some representatives from the dairy sector have opposed the amendment, including the organisation 'Caring Farmers' and Berglandmilch, the largest Austrian dairy co-operative.

This leads to the question of who or what exactly this amendment is for.

Neither the European Parliament nor the commission have provided any clear justification for the argument that consumers need to be protected from plant-based-dairy terms. Who are these consumers that are misled by plant-based packaging? The supposed victims of accidental almond milk purchase have certainly never filed any complaints or launched a petition, let alone one signed by hundreds of thousands of people.

In a response to an NGO letter, the EU commission cited the history of the protection of dairy terms, which "has been part of the EU legal framework for the marketing of milk and milk products for more than 30 years". But what remains unclear is what exactly dairy products should be protected against, why they would require stronger protection than any other food group, and why these already-strong protections would need further strengthening now.

The commission even has the audacity to cite "fair competition and avoidance of market distortion", when it is clear the amendment does the opposite: it unfairly discriminates against sustainable alternatives to dairy.

This week, the EU will decide. Will it endorse an anti-competitive, environmentally reckless policy that serves no interest or purpose other than that of the polluting dairy industry? If so, it would be the last nail in the coffin of the Farm to Fork strategy. Who could take the EU's ambitions for sustainable diets seriously after that?

Author bio

Jasmijn de Boo is vice president of ProVeg International, an international non-profit organisation working to transform the world food system by replacing animal products with plant and cellular alternatives.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU spent €252m on meat and dairy ads, despite green pledges
  2. NGOs urge EU to tackle meat consumption 'problem'
  3. EU should clarify rules for plant burgers and lab meat
EU spent €252m on meat and dairy ads, despite green pledges

The European Commission has spent €252m of its farming advertising budget for 2016-2020 to promote meat and dairy products - raising concerns over the compatibility of EU agri-food promotion policy with the bloc's climate ambitions.

NGOs urge EU to tackle meat consumption 'problem'

"Food and agriculture are at the heart of the ecological crisis. This is one area where doing right by the planet means doing right by people in the most obvious way," said head of policy at NGO BirdLife, Ariel Brunner.

Interview

EU should clarify rules for plant burgers and lab meat

Chatham House research fellow Laura Wellesley discusses her new report, which looked at how alternative meat products are regulated. 'It's not about everybody becoming vegan,' she said.

Column

The EU needs a global vaccination strategy - right now

The further the vaccination campaign progresses, the more people will ask: what about the rest of the world? The EU should answer the question loud and clear now before it is drowned out by a rising chorus of criticism.

Legal worries on EU's 'green certificates' for Covid travel

With the prospect of rolling non-lethal pandemics, and border-checks based primarily on vaccination status, the assertion in the EU's 'green certificate' memorandum that the proposal "cannot be interpreted as establishing an obligation or right to be vaccinated" seems disingenuous.

EU's new ambassador to Philippines has work cut out

The new EU ambassador, Luc Véron, is going to have his work cut out for him, as his team has the daunting task of projecting a more assertive values-based foreign policy in a country that openly championed disregarding human rights.

News in Brief

  1. Foster to quit as Northern Ireland first minister
  2. Polish court delays ruling on primacy of EU law
  3. EU risks 'tsunami' of failed businesses
  4. EU free press suffered 'extraordinary damage' in 2020
  5. Vaccine-firm CEO: Europe to have herd immunity by summer
  6. UK readies its own vaccine 'travel certificate'
  7. France to enhance surveillance of jihadist websites
  8. Switzerland to hold same-sex marriage referendum

Football's 'Super League' - an own-goal for EU soft power

The global dominance of European football is a cultural asset contributing to Europe's 'soft power' by cultivating an international fanbase for top clubs. But European values of free speech get lost in pursuit of pleasing autocratic regimes gatekeeping their markets.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Bulgaria accuses Russia of other bomb attacks on Nato
  2. Hungary's power-grab to stay one step ahead of EU
  3. MEPs: EU travel certificate must put end to 'patchwork' rules
  4. Leading MEP: 'anti-democratic' to meet only registered lobbyists
  5. Why is EU set to ban 'creamy' and 'alternative to yoghurt'?
  6. France to punish ex-generals for Islamist 'civil war' letter
  7. EU commission calls Frontex its new 'Return Agency'
  8. First EU aid sent to India as Covid-19 crisis worsens

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us