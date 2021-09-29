Wednesday

29th Sep 2021

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Why EU needs 'product of origin' protection for handcrafts

  • Murano glass-making, in Venice. 'We need to recognise the role they played and still play in raising our industrial profile across the world and in making Europe a synonym of quality'

By

Listen to article

Every time I happen to talk about the fascinating story of Murano glass and Burano lace, I feel a profound and intense sense of pride.

The secrets of Murano were jealously guarded on the island by Venetian glassmakers for centuries. Burano lacemaking is closely linked to fishing, as it originates in the manufacturing and repair of fishing nets, and Murano glass chandeliers no longer need introducing.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Burano lace. The European Union should not ignore or take for granted these artisanal traditions

Murano glass and Burano lace are deeply rooted in the tradition of my city.

Murano and Burano artisans are not only emblems of centuries-old craft traditions defining the identity of the Serenissima: they are both European cultural legacies that made our continent a cradle of outstanding craft production admired and envied around the world.

Europe's craftmanship is a vast and diverse inheritance that lies in our cities, provinces, and regions. Our local traditional productions are part of a larger treasure that I like referring to as the EU's family jewels.

As you know, the value of family jewels is not determined by their market value; they are handed down from one generation to the next because they belong to the same family, and in doing so they end up becoming priceless objects, which no sensible descendant would ever sell or throw away.

The European Union is our family, and we have inherited some wonderful showpieces.

For example, we have Fermo shoes, Como silk, Bohemian crystal, Limoges porcelain, Toledo steel, Donegal tweed, Solingen cutlery, and the list goes on and on. These products and the local artisans who craft them are an essential part of European history and identity. We need to recognise the role they played and still play in raising our industrial profile across the world and in making Europe a synonym of quality.

Artisan traditions

The European Union should not ignore or take for granted these artisanal traditions. They are exceptional local manufacturing histories that, all together, tell the magnificent story of a continent that has an unrivalled industrial legacy, which is unique, rich, and extraordinary.

Many of these local traditional crafts are at risk of disappearing, sacrificed to the logic of free competition with countries and markets that do not abide by the same rules. The EU should ensure that our craft heritage is protected and easily-identifiable internationally.

The manufacturers of our cities and regions made the Europe we know and belong to, and it is only fair to acknowledge and finally recognise their role in shaping our cultural and industrial identity.

The city of Venice, together with AFIGIA (the French association of industrial and artisanal geographical indications), and many European regions and municipalities, is currently engaging with the European Commission to make the case for an adequate legal protection for Europe's handicraft and industrial products.

We are the first alliance of manufacturers of European products of origins, and although we have different languages, we speak with one single voice across the EU. Our coalition is called Craft Europe – Local provenance, European Legacy, and we would like to invite other European cities and regions to get in touch and join our initiative.

Our strong and inalterable conviction is that the creation of a single protection system for non-agricultural products based on a sui generis intellectual property right at EU level is a measure that would ensure the preservation of local traditional industries without affecting the EU internal market.

This mechanism would produce an optimal alignment with the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement, and would also produce a wide range of self-reinforcing benefits across our continent.

First of all, a mechanism protecting non-agricultural geographical indicators would not only preserve the work of local traditional manufacturers and defend consumers against counterfeiting, but also boost Europe's industrial relaunch post-Covid.

The growth generated would be homogeneous and create more economic and geographical balance.

The preservation and recognition of the products of origin would also back rural economies, where these goods are produced, and would make our countryside more attractive to young people who are currently forced to leave their hometowns to find a job in bigger cities.

Europeans should not be forced out of their own region by economic hardship and should have the right to perpetuate centuries-old traditions that defined the identity of their community.

A PGI system would help to revitalise small and medium-sized cities; repopulating areas at risk of desertification; decreasing the population density of our metropolises, to make them more affordable and greener; and even significantly reduce the carbon footprint of European consumers, to facilitate the EU's efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Together, we responded to the consultation launched by the European Commission on this topic. We are now working on a Manifesto, due to be published soon, with our analysis and proposals.

Our voice is loud and clear, but it must become stronger. The city of Venice and its partners would like to invite all regions, provinces, citizens, and industrial and handicraft associations to join us in this initiative and show to the EU institutions that we are the beating heart of Europe's industry, everywhere from Portugal to Bulgaria, from Italy to Sweden.

These traditions and skills inherited from our ancestors will be the legacy that we will pass on to future generations of EU citizens.

Author bio

Sebastiano Costalonga is municipal councilor for commerce and manufacturing and industrial activities of the City of Venice.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Only Greeks can make 'feta', EU court says
  2. Court battle looms over name of Champagne
  3. Death in Venice? Italy's tourism on life-support
  4. Venice refugee restaurant tells migrants' journeys via food
Only Greeks can make 'feta', EU court says

In the latest round of controversy over food origin names, the European Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that 'feta' cheese is geographically specific to Greece, forbidding cheese producers in other countries from using the name.

Court battle looms over name of Champagne

40 people from the Swiss village of Champagne where they have been making white wine for centuries have gone to the European Court of Justice, (ECJ) to take out a clause from the Swiss-EU treaty that would stop them using the traditional name on the labels. The clause was put in at the behest of the French champagne manufacturers. The fight has been likened to that of Asterix against the mighty Roman empire.

Feature

Death in Venice? Italy's tourism on life-support

"This is the worst crisis Italy has had to face since the end of the Second World War" says Emanuele Felice, professor of economic history at the University of Chieti-Pescara, and economic advisor to Italy's Democratic Party.

Afghan withdrawal may spark ex-forces terrorism in Europe

Right-wing extremist narratives thrive on the US's swift withdrawal from Afghanistan. They may gain traction particularly among soldiers and veterans of Western armed forces, some of which have in the past been confronted with right-wing radicalisation among their troops.

News in Brief

  1. Von der Leyen drums up EU hopes in Skopje, Tirana
  2. Russian investigators open new case against Navalny
  3. Long Covid: 1/3 have symptoms six months after infection
  4. Report: Poland draws up list of EU projects to block
  5. Spain classifies La Palma as 'disaster zone' due to volcano
  6. EU policies 'hinder sustainable water-use', auditors find
  7. Navalny to get EU human-rights prize
  8. Nato patrols Kosovo-Serbia border as tensions soar

Russia's biggest enemy? Its own economy

Russia's leaders have been fully aware of the reasons for its underlying economic weakness for more than two decades. Dependency on energy exports and the lack of technological innovation were themes of Vladimir Putin's first state-of-the-nation address back in 2000.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed

Latest News

  1. Germany leads objections to Balkan/Eastern visa-free travel
  2. EU demands Volkswagen compensate all EU purchasers
  3. EU's Afghan diplomacy proposal runs into trouble
  4. MEPs visit Hungary to update damning report
  5. MEPs vote to support gas in cross-border projects rules
  6. AUKUS ruckus may blow over but transatlantic scars run deep
  7. Why EU needs 'product of origin' protection for handcrafts
  8. Panama to stay on EU tax-haven blacklist

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us