Tuesday

20th Sep 2022

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Column

'Emancipatory catastrophism' — why being scared works wonders

By

Listen to article

German sociologist Ulrich Beck was an incorrigible optimist. It is unfortunate that he died early, in 2015, at just 70 years old. Beck would undoubtedly have said and written fascinating things about our current times full of turbulence, struggles and uncertainties that we have not experienced in this intensity for a long time — and how we react to them.

In his last book, Die Metamorphose der Welt, Beck came up with the term "emancipatory catastrophism".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

What he means with these complicated words is simply that sometimes humanity only moves forward out of fear for a catastrophe. Sometimes one needs a looming disaster to change what should have been changed long ago.

The current energy crisis is a good example.

In the media during tha past couple of weeks, countless doomsayers predicted we will be without electricity and heating next winter and beyond. They warn us we will get cold and will not be able to pay our energy bills. Restaurants will close, businesses will stop producing, farms will go bust because cows are now milked and fed by robots and other machines that will soon cease to work.

It is noticeable that insiders with a better understanding of the hugely complex energy market in Europe, while worried, are a lot less pessimistic.

Fatih Birol, for instance, the director of the International Energy Agency in Paris, recently took issue with the narrative that Putin is supposedly winning the energy battle. The opposite is true, Birol wrote in the Financial Times: Moscow may profit from high energy prices now, but it "is doing itself long-term harm by alienating the EU, its biggest customer by far and a strategic partner. Russia's place in the international energy system is changing fundamentally, and not to its advantage."

Another myth is that Europe has too naively converted itself to clean energy in recent years and, as a result, now copes with energy shortages.

This is "an absurd proposition", Birol argues. Decision-makers in the energy sector, whom he talks to all the time, tell him the opposite: "None of them complains of relying too much on clean energy. On the contrary, they wish they had more. They regret not moving faster to build solar and wind plants, to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and vehicles and to extend the lifetime of nuclear plants."

More low-carbon energy would have helped to ease the crisis. A faster transition from fossil-fuels towards clean energy would be the best solution now.

"Never let a good crisis go to waste," Churchill reportedly said after World War Two, when the time was finally ripe for the creation of the United Nations.

Looking at it this way, one could almost say Vladimir Putin is lending us a hand by turning off the gas tap.

Europe should have increased renewables and diversified suppliers a long time ago. It should have completed its energy infrastructure, so member states could have helped each other better in a crisis.

And if Europe had collectively purchased the energy it needed, like it did with Covid vaccines, supply would have been more steady and prices would never have risen so high. The plans were there, proposed by the European Commission.

Meeting stiff resistance in big member states like Germany, they had to be shelved.

We should have decoupled electricity prices from gas prices long ago. All these things we are doing now, in haste — because Russia, who until early this year supplied 40 per cent of the gas consumed in Europe, is cutting us off.

1973 all over again

Interestingly, something similar happened during the 1973 oil crisis, not with gas but with oil: Europe purchased about 60 percent of its oil from Arab countries. When the Yom Kippur War broke out, this dependency cost it dearly.

To punish Western countries for supporting Israel during the war, oil-producing countries in the Gulf and North Africa raised oil prices and even stopped supplying some countries with oil altogether.

In the Netherlands, faced with a total oil boycott, children roller-skated on the highways that were closed for cars on Sundays. It was this crisis that started Europe's shift to gas.

In those days too, doomsayers were predicting the end of the world. Sure enough, the oil crisis was followed by a sharp recession. Unemployment skyrocketed. But of course European countries got through it.

Contrary to what some foresaw, people did not freeze to death then, either. What is clear, however, is that we learnt little from this episode — despite the obvious parallels, despite many warnings in recent years that we were becoming too dependent of Russia and would pay a price for this.

Could it be that people often only change things when there is really no other way? And that perhaps we need doomsayers who scare us with worst-case scenarios to such an extent that we finally take action?

Here's Ulrich Beck's take on it, again from Die Metamorphose der Welt: "We all know that a caterpillar will be metamorphosed into a butterfly. But does that caterpillar know it, too?"

That is the question we need to ask ourselves — not just during this energy crisis, but always.

Beck was of the opinion that the world is not going down as easily as some pessimists say — but neither can it easily be saved, as some optimists claim.

What matters, he wrote, is that we need to realise that the world is permanently undergoing transformations. And that we must keep an eye on those transformations because they form the horizon of our thinking.

When that horizon changes, it is a signal that the moment has come to act. What happened is that we failed to detect that moment, and to recognise what it meant: the inevitability of change.

Author bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a correspondent and columnist for NRC Handelsblad, Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a column in De Standaard.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU unveils energy crisis plan, but warns of difficult 'winters'
  2. EU Commission issues winter Covid warning
  3. Scholz says Germany ready to deal with winter gas curbs
  4. Germany expects coal supply problems this winter
EU unveils energy crisis plan, but warns of difficult 'winters'

Crisis measures include imposing cuts in power-consumption across the bloc, a cap on the excess revenues made by renewable and nuclear energy, and a "solidarity mechanism" to channel the massive and unexpected profits of fossil fuel firms to citizens.

EU Commission issues winter Covid warning

Although cases are dropping, the European Commission has warned that Covid spikes may occur during the autumn and winter months. "The Covid-19 pandemic is still very much with us" EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said, killing 2,300 Europeans daily.

Germany expects coal supply problems this winter

According to a document drawn up by the German economy ministry low water levels have reduced domestic shipping to the point that Germany's temporary shift to coal may be disrupted this winter.

Why Islamophobia in Europe is getting worse

The European Commission has not taken any initiative to restaff the position of a coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred, which has been void since July 2021 and starved of resources and a clear mandate.

Column

'Emancipatory catastrophism' — why being scared works wonders

The current energy crisis is a good example of "emancipatory catastrophism" — the idea that humanity only moves forward out of fear for a catastrophe. Sometimes one needs a looming disaster to change what should have been changed long ago.

Column

How to respond, if Moscow now offers peace talks

It is difficult to see how Vladimir Putin can survive more major setbacks or outright defeat. Should this happen, Russia will find itself in a major political crisis. But offering him negotiations now would help him, by easing domestic pressure.

News in Brief

  1. Report: EU asylum agency faces abuse probe
  2. NGOs call for binding targets to halve EU food waste by 2030
  3. Bread prices up by 18% in a year across the EU
  4. Thousands protest against Moldova's pro-EU government
  5. America's Pelosi backs Armenian account of Azeri attack
  6. Far-right violence at pride march in Serbia
  7. Czechs urge creation of Russia war-crimes tribunal
  8. Germany takes over Rosneft Deutschland

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  5. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling

Latest News

  1. 'Emancipatory catastrophism' — why being scared works wonders
  2. EU drops call for 'independent' probe into Abu Akleh killing
  3. 'Cosmetic changes' not enough on EU funds, Hungary warned
  4. EU seeks crisis powers to take control over supply chains
  5. What should Europe do if Russia uses a nuke?
  6. Europe braces for far-right Italy This WEEK
  7. Green groups go to court on EU nuclear and gas rules
  8. EU Commission proposes freezing 65% of funds to Hungary

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us