Monday

17th Oct 2022

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

It's far past time for Europe to prioritise LGBTIQ rights

By

Listen to article

An abhorrent attack at an LGBTIQ establishment in Bratislava saw two people gunned down on Wednesday (12 October).

Prior to the shooting, the perpetrator, a 19-year-old white man, released an anti-Semitic and homophobic manifesto espousing neo-Nazi beliefs. Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová called it a violent act of hatred and denounced politicians fanning the flames.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The attack should serve as a major gut check on Europe's (lack of) progress with respect to LGBTIQ rights. The EU Charter of Fundamental Rights states that the Union is "founded on the indivisible, universal values of human dignity, freedom, equality and solidarity". Yet if LGBTIQ inclusion is any barometer to go by, then the bloc has woefully failed to advance and live up to its core principles.

Across Europe, far-right and populist politicians routinely deploy homophobic and transphobic language generally with impunity. ILGA-Europe's annual reports over the past several years have found a "staggering rise" in anti-LGBTI rhetoric that has fuelled appalling hate crimes throughout the continent. The dissemination of toxic and divisive rhetoric has become more commonplace even in countries, like Finland, Portugal and Spain, broadly deemed to be LGBT-friendly.

The consequences of this hardened rhetoric have been regrettably borne by the LGBTIQ community. According to a 2019 survey commissioned by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, 43% of LGBT people reported they had personally faced discrimination in 2019 compared to 37% in 2012.

EU governments (don't) play their part

There are a multitude of explanations for the rise in hate speech and violence: Government officials, facing pressure due to the pandemic and economic problems, have sought to redirect the public spotlight and ire by using the LGBTIQ community, among other minorities, as a scapegoat.

Russian disinformation campaigns have also increasingly targeted the group by, for example, peddling the false assertion that the West is facing its demise because of its support for equality.

Conservative-nationalists in Poland regularly deride the so-called "LGBT ideology".

Hungary, meanwhile, banned trans people from legally changing their gender and prohibited LGBT content in schools and television programmes for under-18s.

Pride events, furthermore, have been targeted and/or banned by authorities in Romania.

And numerous EU countries, like Italy and Poland, still lack legal protections against hate crimes based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity. The Italian Parliament just last year scuttled a bill that aimed to criminalise violence and hate speech targeted at LGBTIQ individuals.

The far-right Brothers of Italy and the League, which are expected to form a new governing coalition in Italy, both opposed the legislation. The presumed next Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has further expressed her opposition to surrogacy and adoption by gay couples.

As of 2022, only 14 EU countries permit same sex marriage. Some member states, like Bulgaria, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia, still additionally restrict civil unions.

Far past time for Europe to prioritise LGBTIQ rights

The EU, on paper at least, has laid out a modestly aspirational agenda through the European Commission's LGBTIQ Equality Strategy 2020-2025. The strategy seeks to ensure that "all people can be themselves without risk of discrimination, exclusion or violence". Specific measures include adding hate crimes motivated by homophobia to the list of such crimes in the EU and advancing legislation ensuring the mutual recognition of same sex parenthood in cross-border situations.

Yet this agenda will remain a mere pipe dream unless and until Europe resolutely stands firm behind LGBTIQ rights. The parenthood proposal, for example, will require unanimity currently absent due to Hungarian and Polish objections.

If the EU is to forge ahead on even the bare minimum — universal hate crimes legislation — it will need to press its case and tie the delivery of bloc funds to the fulfilment of equality standards. Though the EU devised a conditionality mechanism in 2020, the tool only applies to rule-of-law concerns affecting the Union's financial interests and budget. The current Commission battle with Hungary, which may see the EU suspend up to €7.5 billion in funds to the country, primarily pertains to curbing corruption and the misuse of EU funds.

To ensure LGBTIQ rights remain a cornerstone to the EU, these rights, including marriage equality, should also be prioritised as part of accession negotiations with candidate countries.

The courts may provide an additional route to equality. The latest EU country (and the first in Central and Eastern Europe) to permit same sex marriage — Slovenia — only did so following a ruling by its constitutional court. And a Polish appeals court scrapped "LGBT-free zones" designations adopted by four municipalities.

Outside the EU, the US also instituted marriage equality through a court ruling in 2015 and subsequently saw a rapid shift of public opinion in favour of these rights. The ECJ, meanwhile, delivered a victory for LGBTIQ rights in 2018 by declaring that all EU countries must respect the residency and free movement rights of same sex spouses regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

The EU Commission, to this end, is now taking legal action at the ECJ against Hungary for its failure to comply with EU law as it pertains to LGBTIQ rights. A sweeping ruling could see the court broadly interpret Article 2 of the Treaty on European Union and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights as comprehensively granting LGBTIQ rights.

Numerous discriminatory laws could fall in subsequent legal challenges. A more modest ruling, meanwhile, would witness the ECJ rule on narrow grounds concerning internal market rules and cross-border implications. A decision in favour of Hungary, by contrast, would open the floodgates to discriminatory legislation.

LGBTIQ rights have generally been side-lined in the past in the EU — the Union has perhaps pursued a strategy of patience in the hopes that time and integration would be allies. However, the recent rise of divisive rhetoric, including hate speech, and violence directed at the LGBTIQ community suggests any such calculation was wrong.

The attack in Bratislava must awaken the EU to the risks of doing nothing and steer it instead towards unequivocally combating disinformation and hate and promoting equality for all.

Author bio

Shane Markowitz is an associate fellow at the Globsec Policy Institute in Bratislava, Slovakia. He holds a doctorate in political science from Central European University. His writing has been published in The Washington Post, World Politics Review, EUobserver, Social Europe, openDemocracy, and the journal Populism.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU Commission sues Hungary over anti-LGBTI law
  2. Romania — latest EU hotspot in backlash against LGBT rights
  3. Europe's far-right celebrates Meloni victory
  4. Why isn't Germany helping gay rights in Hungary, Poland?
Romania — latest EU hotspot in backlash against LGBT rights

Romania isn't the only country portraying lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people as a threat to children. From Poland and Hungary in EU, to reactionary movements around the world are prohibiting portrayals of LGBT people and families in schools.

Europe's far-right celebrates Meloni victory

In Warsaw and Budapest, the prime ministers were quick to congratulate the new Italian leader, who — they hope — will back them in their battles with the EU over civil rights, rule of law and democratic backsliding.

Why isn't Germany helping gay rights in Hungary, Poland?

The European Centre-Right LGBT+ Alliance demands Germany give up its resistance to the Anti-Discrimination Directive and suggest the commission and centre-right parties exert further pressure on Polish and Hungarian authorities to improve conditions for the LGBT+ community and people.

Will EU Commission capitulate to toxic chemicals industry?

The sharks are circling around the REACH proposal on 'forever chemicals' and there are rumours that it could be dropped from the commission's agenda. If true this would be a major coup for the chemicals industry and its political allies.

No Tories are now defending Brexit — and Truss is noticing

The mood in London in ruling political, financial, and opinion-forming circles is that the steam is going out of the Brexit balloon. Brexit is now seen as a bore, replete with negatives for economic, scientific and civil society.

News in Brief

  1. Putin's aggression prompted 'remarkable' UN vote on Ukraine
  2. Council of Europe declares Russia a 'terrorist' regime
  3. Estonia to send more weapons, equipment to Ukraine
  4. Council of Europe puts Hungary under monitoring
  5. EU court: Belgian firm has right to ban Muslim headscarves
  6. Russia isolated in UN vote on Ukraine annexations
  7. Putin: Nord Stream gas could be redirected via Black Sea
  8. Belarus opposition leader: 'Every Russian soldier' must leave

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Latest News

  1. It's far past time for Europe to prioritise LGBTIQ rights
  2. EU summit and Sakharov Prize This WEEK
  3. If EU wants to embrace Taiwan, it needs to explain first to Beijing
  4. Editor's weekly digest: Pushback pushback
  5. Details of expelled Russians spies in The Hague revealed
  6. Leaked report: Frontex compared rights officer to 'Khmer Rouge'
  7. Will EU Commission capitulate to toxic chemicals industry?
  8. Czech presidency floats Western Balkan visa-free travel ban over irregular migration

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us