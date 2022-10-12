Ad
euobserver
Undemocratic regimes resort to calling universal human rights a product of hegemonic eurocentrism or Western neo-colonialism (Photo: Andres Musta)

Times are so bad, we need to create a 'Human Rights League'

EU Political
Opinion
by Nacho Sánchez Amor and Meglena Kuneva, Brussels,

Every person has inherent, inalienable, and indivisible rights. This premise is the fundamental achievement of humankind. Yet, over the past years, we have witnessed an increase in violations of human rights and democratic values across the world.

Executions, tortures, arbitrary arrests and detentions, clampdown on civil society and political opponents, excessive violence by public authorities, censorship and threats to independent media, and disinformation — to name some of the most o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nacho Sánchez Amor MEP is Socialists & Democrats spokesperson on human rights. Meglena Kuneva is a former EU Commissioner and ambassador to the Council of Europe.

Related articles

MEPs urge putting abortion in EU rights charter
Rights group documents forcible-transfer war crimes in Ukraine
The human rights aspects of Grenoble's 'burkini' controversy
Standing for women's rights in Poland and world is liberal duty
Undemocratic regimes resort to calling universal human rights a product of hegemonic eurocentrism or Western neo-colonialism (Photo: Andres Musta)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Nacho Sánchez Amor MEP is Socialists & Democrats spokesperson on human rights. Meglena Kuneva is a former EU Commissioner and ambassador to the Council of Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections