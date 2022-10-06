Germany braces for criticism of national €200bn energy fund

Germany's plan to shield its economy from the effect of rising energy prices with a €200bn stimulus package was criticised by several EU leaders arriving at the European Political Community meeting in Prague on Thursday (6 October).

Those grievances are expected flare up on Friday, during the more intimate meeting of the 27 EU leaders, when German chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to lay out the plan in detail.

Some leaders voiced their concerns in Prague that the domestic pro...