Thursday

5th Jan 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Investment in green solutions is the answer to today's energy crisis

By

Listen to article

Within a few years, central banks have shifted from worrying about the lack of inflation — and possible shift into deflation — to confronting the prospect of a stagflationary spiral.

Debating whether current inflation reflects supply or demand-side pressures — or both — took centre stage at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington in October 2022. Diagnosing the sources of the shock, and understanding whether it is transitory or permanent, is critical for guiding central banks' response function.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The stakes for economic growth and development could not be higher: the reality of the climate crisis and the investment opportunities of the green transition are determined by exogenous planetary boundaries, not the fiscal and monetary conditions of the day. Failing to invest now would worsen economic conditions further, risking a continuous vicious cycle of underinvestment, slow growth, and high debt.

On the sources of inflation, the demand-side camp asks central bankers to look in the mirror: years of low interest rates and quantitative easing (QE) have propped up asset prices.

This accelerated during the pandemic, when central banks abandoned their first steps towards normalisation to support the economy with fresh QE. Central bank balance sheets have more than quadrupled since 2008, standing at over 30 trillion US dollars in 2022. Pandemic-related QE alone was several times that of the 2009-11 period that followed the financial crisis.

Whether monetary policy has contributed to the surge in inflation is a somewhat different question to whether central banks are to blame. Central banks point to government inaction as the driver of their own actions — particularly the reluctance of governments to push ahead with structural reforms and take advantage of low borrowing costs to make much-needed investments.

Pushed into a corner and constrained by their price stability mandate, central banks had little choice but to become "the only game in town", attracting criticism for taking on what should have been the task of elected politicians. They did so uncomfortably.

Time and again, they called on governments to support the recovery and drew attention to the limits of what monetary policy could achieve. Some went even further, cautioning against the risks of creating a government bond bubble, or warning that they may come to regret their efforts to create inflation.

Governments' eventual turn to fiscal expansion during the pandemic contributed further to the surge in inflation. Innovative support packages to save lives and livelihoods came with the risk of generating excess liquidity and causing generalised price increases.

The supply-side implications of the pandemic and related deglobalisation are inflationary in several ways. First, there are the obvious difficulties in global supply chains and container ships, including disruptions in the trade of chips and other critical high-tech inputs. At the same time, the pandemic has reset people's preferences regarding work, with many people refusing to re-join the post-pandemic labour market. Added to that, years of misguided energy policy and failing to diversify energy supply made key parts of the global economy vulnerable. Europe's accelerated inflation is a result of inelastic demand for natural gas.

If unaddressed, climate change could create further inflationary pressures.

If today's "fossilflation" reflects the legacy cost of fossil fuel dependence, central bankers have also warned of future "climateflation" (as the greater frequency, intensity, and geographic spread of climate-related extreme events disrupts economic activity and agriculture) as well as "greenflation" (a higher risk in a disorderly transition scenario where the supply of critical inputs fails to meet demand).

As remarked by former Fed chair Paul Volcker in 2013, "the challenge you face in running a low-interest-rate policy is when to end it. The easy part is easing; the hard part is tightening."

Raise too soon, and you may cause a recession. Raise too late, and you risk further entrenching inflation. The IMF's advice to central banks was to err on the side of overtightening, despite admitting that the latter may "risk pushing the global economy into an unnecessarily harsh recession". According to its chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, "the hard-won credibility of central banks would be gravely undermined if they misjudge, yet again, the stubborn persistence of inflation" as this "would prove much more detrimental to future macroeconomic stability".

A policy-induced recession would significantly damage the prospects of moving ahead with the investments to address the climate crisis. While there is a wide set of measures that central banks and financial supervisors and regulators can take to align the financial system with net zero, there are limits to how effectively the financial system lever can drive change in the real economy.

What is needed is a strong investment push to make a breakthrough on both climate and development goals, particularly in emerging markets and developing economies. The next decade will be critical, and the time to determine that course of action is now.

Against a backdrop of worsening monetary and financial conditions, the catastrophic consequences of an "unnecessarily hard recession caused by overtightening" should not be underestimated. This is not only an economic priority, but also a security one.

As German finance minister Christian Lindner put it, renewables offer "freedom energy" that reduces supply chain vulnerabilities. As the cost of such sources continues to decrease, such a shift would also be expected to be deflationary.

The case for investment remains far superior to that of inaction. Given climate boundaries, a high-quality investment push is the best — indeed the only — route to sustainable growth and development. Without it, we risk an even more limited policy space, making the choices for central banks even trickier.

Author bio

Danae Kyriakopoulou is Distinguished Policy Fellow at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the LSE, an advisory council member at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, and a member of the World Economic Forum’s 2022 class of Young Global Leaders.

This article is published in cooperation with the Green European Journal. Their new print issue, Priced Out: The Cost of Living in a Disrupted World looks at the roots of the cost of living crisis that is hitting societies across Europe.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. What do flamingos and central bank bosses have in common?
  2. Central banks can't fight inflation alone — their tools are too blunt
  3. Invest in Ukraine renewable energy to help solve Europe's energy crisis
How NOT to write an op-ed

EUobserver receives tens of thousands of words of unsolicited opinion pieces every day — for one daily slot. So, how do you differentiate your piece from the crowd of others, and actually get published?

Wishing for a kinder capitalism in 2023

If small and medium-sized businesses can kickstart the world's economy, we need to ensure that job creators are chasing the right goals—and at the right pace.

The Spitzenkandidat is back

The most stubborn misbelief about the EU's inability to deal with its illiberal regimes in Poland and Hungary is the idea that the EU doesn't have the legal tools to deal with these democratic backsliders. It does and always has.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  2. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  6. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe

Latest News

  1. Cycling's legislative chaos: do they know what they're building?
  2. Investment in green solutions is the answer to today's energy crisis
  3. Chinese-EU digital cooperation is possible — but needs political will
  4. How EU funded bike infrastructure is used to 'greenwash' new tarmac
  5. EU and ASEAN must step up digital connectivity ties amid rising geopolitical tensions
  6. How EU funds for bike infrastructure are being misused
  7. Defending democracy by mocking Brussels? The viral 'Schuman Show' pulls it off
  8. The outdated myths and exciting reality of 'Digital Africa'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  3. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  4. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us