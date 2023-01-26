Thursday

26th Jan 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

The legal battle for justice against Kremlin's 'untouchables'

  • Makeshift grave for the body of a young female civilian, killed by a Russian shell in Soledar, Donetsk, in December 2022 (Photo: Image Bank of the war in Ukraine)

By

Listen to article

Russian leadership is committing unimaginable and unforgivable crimes against the people of Ukraine. Tens of thousands of dead, millions of refugees, deliberate attacks on civilians, and too many massacres like in Bucha.

As long as Europe strives to be a beacon of freedom, democracy and the rule of law for the global community, we must accept our responsibility for the future of Ukraine.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky: 'I strongly believe that there should be involvement of the UN, to ensure maximum legitimacy and support of the international community (Photo: European Commission)

While the Kremlin could not be dissuaded from starting its dreadful war, we must pursue the punishment of those who started it.

Not only because we owe justice to the tens of thousands of needlessly murdered people, but because this evil must be clearly named in order not to be repeated.

If the international community does not punish the aggression against Ukraine, it would be a clear signal to Vladimir Putin and other dictators that there are no consequences for aggression or invading other countries. That would result in a parade of aggressions in the near future, which would cost Europe not only its credibility, but also substantial resources to defend ourselves.

Legally speaking, war crimes, crimes against humanity and possibly also the crime of genocide committed on Ukraine can be prosecuted and punished before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

However, in case of Ukraine, the ICC cannot punish the crime of the crimes that happened there — the crime of aggression, which is the source of all the other crimes committed during the war.

And for that are guilty those who started this senseless war: Putin and his cronies, who planned and gave the orders to storm Ukraine. It is self-evident that those who are responsible for launching this war of aggression must be held accountable.

And it will be possible only before the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression.

Creating a Special Tribunal is a complex endeavour. There are two basic ways we can accomplish this task.

First, to create the Special Tribunal with UN involvement, second, a hybrid tribunal operating in the Ukrainian jurisdiction with international component.

I strongly believe that, in general, there should be involvement of the UN, to ensure maximum legitimacy and support of the international community.

As a first tangible step, we aim for the establishment of the Interim Prosecution Office in The Hague, to enable the Ukrainian prosecutors to do this utmost important work.

In any case, ratification of the Rome Statute by Ukraine without delay will benefit the legitimacy of such a tribunal. I also believe that the current accountability gap will bring more ratifications of the Rome Statute, including the aggression amendments.

The ICC is the only permanent international criminal court with 123 member states, and it is only unfortunate that it cannot exercise its jurisdiction for the crime of aggression in the same manner as for other crimes under its jurisdiction.

All of those who believe in a just international order based on mutual respect and clear rules should not hesitate to join.

This is no time for complacency, because the future of our rules-based international order is at stake.

Author bio

Jan Lipavsky is the foreign minister of the Czech Republic.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. How to apply the Nuremberg model for Russian war crimes
  2. Why Putin war crimes 'tribunal' will need backing of Global South
  3. Rights group documents forcible-transfer war crimes in Ukraine
  4. How to prosecute Russia for environmental crimes in Ukraine
How to apply the Nuremberg model for Russian war crimes

A Special Tribunal on Russian war crimes in Ukraine must be convened, because no permanent or existing international judicial institution is endowed with jurisdiction over Russian high-ranking officials, writes the head of the Ukraine delegation to the Council of Europe.

Rights group documents forcible-transfer war crimes in Ukraine

A new Human Rights Watch report documents how Russia has forcibly transferred Ukrainian citizens from their homes to Russia and Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, a war crime in breach of international law, in a so-called "filtration" process.

Column

To avoid war, enforce the centre

"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold", W.B. Yeats wrote. Yet now, a century later in Europe — from Italy, to Hungary, to Belgium and the Netherlands, even in the European Parliament — the centre is shrinking.

Latest News

  1. The legal battle for justice against Kremlin's 'untouchables'
  2. UAE's fossil-fuelled high-tech mirage of a green future
  3. MEP harassment case sheds light on flimsy support for victims
  4. Big Agri's EU lobbying playbook on 'hunger' and a 'refugee crisis'
  5. MEPs push for explicit consent for online political ads
  6. Nuclear chief on Zaporizhzhia: 'How long will we be lucky?'
  7. To avoid war, enforce the centre
  8. Slow progress on EU poverty sees MEPs demand directive

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual & Reproductive Rights (EPF)Launch of the EPF Contraception Policy Atlas Europe 2023. 8th February. Register now.
  2. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  3. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  4. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  2. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  3. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  5. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  6. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us