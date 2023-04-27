Thursday

27th Apr 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Why a cacophony of EU voices on China is a good thing

  • Judging the EU by the standards of nation-states like the US and China misunderstands the nature of European foreign policy and underestimates its ability to make the most from nuance in a world of black-and-white polarisation (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Listen to article

Henry Kissinger used to complain he didn't know who to call in Europe in a time of crisis. Xi Jinping may have the opposite problem. Judging by the number of visits of European officials in recent weeks, Beijing will have to make multiple phone calls to understand the EU's position in an emergency.

Within two weeks, China welcomed the leaders of Spain and France, the president of the EU Commission, and the foreign minister of Germany (a fifth visit, by the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, was cancelled at the last minute).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The different, even conflicting visions of EU-China relations expressed during these visits were seen by most observers as yet another public image setback and a confirmation that the EU is far from a 'strategic' international actor.

Although not completely unjustified, these analyses largely misunderstand the nature of the challenge that the emerging competition between the US and China poses to the EU.

When confronted with a seemingly impossible choice between security, values and economic interests, as the EU is now, using diversified messages to engage different audiences is a rational tactic for any actor wishing to avoid being cornered by foes and taken for granted by partners.

Consider the different messages the EU conveyed to China (and, indirectly, to the US) in Beijing. Chinese leaders were treated to the entire range of European opinion: from encouraging words about their Ukraine peace plan from Pedro Sanchez to Ursula von der Leyen firmly calling on China to respect the international order, and from weariness of US 'Messianism' from French president Emmanuel Macron to German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock calling for respect of the integrity of Taiwan.

Some like to see this as emblematic of the EU's notorious foreign policy incoherence.

Yet, it is unclear why these goals — hoping for peace in Ukraine while supporting Kyiv, opposing change in the status of Taiwan and urging China to respect international rules while keeping communication with Beijing open — should be seen as incompatible with each other.

Perhaps they appear so to those who embrace a polarising Cold War logic in international affairs. If the US and China have decided to view the world in these terms however, nothing says the EU should have to do the same.

A poly-centric and (literally) multilingual foreign policy is, thus, the right statecraft tool for a power that won't allow its interests to be defined by the geopolitical competition of others.

The EU is after all far from the only actor in world politics navigating crosscutting political and economic interests and values. Even the staunchly Atlanticist UK has attempted, under Rishi Sunak, to tone down the vibrant anti-China rhetoric of the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss years in the hope of keeping channels of economic exchange open.

At the same time, projecting a diverse set of values and preferences internationally reflects the variety of opinion among 27 member-states with different strategic and economic priorities.

Judging the EU by the standards of nation-states like the US and China misunderstands the nature of European foreign policy and underestimates its ability to make the most from nuance in a world of black-and-white polarisation. True, the internal heterogeneity of foreign policy voices may lead often to indecision. But it is also a rich toolbox of discourses and argumentations from which the EU can choose when engaging various actors in different circumstances.

In sum, the ability to use different foreign policy discourses is the EU's biggest asset. It keeps a systemic rival like China on its toes, while signalling to a partner like the US that Europe has its own distinct interests to defend. Contrary to conventional wisdom, the EU's diverse foreign policy message is the sign of a union that makes its own choices, rather than allowing others to impose their choices on it.

Author bio

Dr Angelos Chryssogelos is senior lecturer in politics at London Metropolitan University and research associate of the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the official think-tank of the centre-right European People's Party.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. China backtracks on ambassador claim in row with Baltic states
  2. EU defends PR 'disaster' of China summit
  3. What does China really want? Perhaps we could try asking

Column

What does China really want? Perhaps we could try asking

Perhaps even more surprising to the West was the fact that the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal was not brokered by the United States, or the European Union, but by the People's Republic of China. Since when was China mediating peace agreements?

An interesting Czech vs Slovak split over China policy

In the Czech Republic, the extravagant promises of Chinese investment never materialised and the former president Miloš Zeman's sycophancy toward Xi Jinping provoked a wide revulsion. In contrast, Slovakia has avoided a real debate about its relationship with China.

Column

Don't worry, be happy: EU can thrive in a multipolar world

The narrative now is all about how clueless African, Asian and Latin American leaders can still be brought back to the right path — and out of China's embrace — with the right amount of tough pressure and sweet persuasion.

An interesting Czech vs Slovak split over China policy

In the Czech Republic, the extravagant promises of Chinese investment never materialised and the former president Miloš Zeman's sycophancy toward Xi Jinping provoked a wide revulsion. In contrast, Slovakia has avoided a real debate about its relationship with China.

Column

Don't worry, be happy: EU can thrive in a multipolar world

The narrative now is all about how clueless African, Asian and Latin American leaders can still be brought back to the right path — and out of China's embrace — with the right amount of tough pressure and sweet persuasion.

Latest News

  1. EU fixing to leave Bangui, as Russian influence grows
  2. An interesting Czech vs Slovak split over China policy
  3. Why a cacophony of EU voices on China is a good thing
  4. EU finance ministers meet for tough clash on spending rules
  5. What does the global debt crisis mean for the EU Global Gateway?
  6. Belgian mood turning against Russian diamonds
  7. The future of Europe's rail sector is not on track: 'we need people'
  8. EU aiming to make medicines cheaper, more available

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  4. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  5. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  6. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality
  5. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us