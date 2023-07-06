Friday

7th Jul 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Orbán's 'revenge law' is an Orwellian crackdown on education

  • Hungarian riot police attack demonstrators protesting against the law on 4 May (Photo: Katalin Cseh)

By

Listen to article

On Tuesday (4 July), the Hungarian parliament passed a troubling piece of legislation known by its critics as the 'revenge law', which aims to punish and intimidate teachers who dare to defy Viktor Orbán's regime. This law is a brutally oppressive tool designed to exert control over the education system, leaving students robbed of their future. European institutions must not remain silent.

For a better part of a year now, teachers and students have been organising major demonstrations across Hungary, raising their voices against the deep crisis of public education. The regime perceives them as a threat, and the new law, passed by Orbán's Fidesz party in a 136-58 vote on Tuesday, is widely seen as a tool to suppress their movement.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The law aims to coerce critical educators into compliance with a police state apparatus designed to silence them. Tellingly, education has been placed under the jurisdiction of the ministry of interior.

Teachers are stripped of their freedom of speech, even in private settings. Criticizing the education system becomes grounds for disciplinary action, and the law mandates that teachers must "maintain faith in public education."

Spying on teachers

Intruding into teachers' private lives, the law enables the monitoring of their devices, creating a climate of fear. It even allows for the videotaping of classrooms, eroding the privacy of students and fostering a culture of surveillance. This not only harms the psychological well-being of children but also raises concerns about the government's access to sensitive data.

Teachers and high-schoolers face threats from school districts if they dare to organise strikes, attend protests, or speak up. Orbán's powerful propaganda machine targets teenagers with ad-hominem attacks and smear campaigns.

Lili Pankotai, a student protester, was forced out of her high school as punishment for reciting a piece of her slam poetry at a rally. Her classmates were threatened that they would be denied participation in class trips or the prom if Lili attended.

Strikes have been outlawed in Hungary, and teachers face termination if they engage in them. This has already happened to several teachers, including Katalin Törley, a prominent voice in the movement demanding better working conditions and comprehensive reform.

Orbán's governments successively defunded public education, resulting in a 16 percent cut over the past decade, and pushing the system to the brink of collapse. This financial neglect has led to a severe shortage of education professionals, further demoralised by their meagre salaries. A primary school teacher in the early stages of their career earns around €400 per month, which is insufficient to cover basic living expenses, forcing teachers to take on second and third jobs.

The government's proposed solution under the revenge law is to overwork teachers without compensation, even requiring them to work on Sundays or at distant locations, similar to members of the armed forces. If they choose to quit, they can be forced to remain at the school for additional months. Union leaders have called this "slavery."

Unsurprisingly, around 5,000 teachers have already indicated their intention to resign, further exacerbating the crisis.

The protest movement has been met with unprecedented violence by the authorities, with high schoolers and other demonstrators subjected to rough treatment and tear gas. During one protest, Momentum MP Márton Tompos was forcibly removed from the crowd, handcuffed, and detained. When he mentioned his legislative immunity, the policeman responded with "whatever."

Centralisation and control exerted by the government have compounded the crisis, stifling creativity, and resulting in a decline in Hungarian students' performance on international benchmarks. Educational authorities dictate curricula, prescribe politically approved textbooks, and make politically motivated appointments of school directors. Under the discriminative 'anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda law,' sexual education is banished from schools.

Amidst this turmoil, the European Union has a crucial role to play. Teachers and students, feeling unheard and marginalised by their own government, view the European Union as their last beacon of hope.

As MEPs, we have been tirelessly working to amplify their voices. A student expressed her gratitude when given a platform to address EU decision-makers, stating, "It was the first time in my life I felt I had a homeland."

It is essential for the European Commission to recognize that the crisis in Hungary's education system is not merely a domestic issue but a matter of the rule of law and democracy. The denial of the right to quality education, fair labor practices, and freedom of speech, constitutes a violation of fundamental European values.

The European Union must condemn the actions of the Hungarian government and support the demands of teachers and students, incorporating them into the criteria for Hungary to receive EU funds. The time for action is now. Failure to stand by Hungarian citizens in this critical moment risks perpetuating a cycle of oppression and injustice that will undoubtedly extend beyond Hungary's borders.

Author bio

Katalin Cseh is a Hungarian MEP with Renew Europe.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Germany unsure if Orbán fit to be 'EU president'
  2. Luxembourg's Bettel lashes out against Orbán over LGBTI law
  3. EU's shameful silence in face of Orbán disinformation deluge
  4. The Orban-Netanyahu mutual support nexus
  5. What's causing Hungary's 'revenge law' protests?
EU's shameful silence in face of Orbán disinformation deluge

In last month's 'State of the Nation' address in Budapest, an isolated Viktor Orbán outlined a strategy to ramp up his anti-EU disinformation campaign. European institutions must find a way to fight back, writes Hungarian MEP Katalin Cseh.

The Orban-Netanyahu mutual support nexus

The parallels between the two leaders can be seen in the campaign to denigrate and delegitimise political opposition and ethnic minorities, attempts to muzzle the independent judiciary, exploitation of religion to promote nationalism, and efforts to co-opt extreme rightwing parties.

What's causing Hungary's 'revenge law' protests?

Over the past year and a half, teachers, students and other members of civil society have been raising their voices against poor pay and heavy workloads—what's changing after this new education law? And why is it called 'revenge law'?

The Big Agri lobby and the EPP threaten to destroy Green Deal

Copa-Cogeca, which acts primarily in the interest of agribusiness and large-scale farms, along with the far-right and the European People's Party, are hell-bent on sabotaging the nature restoration law with a toxic cocktail of fear-mongering, lies, and manipulation.

The Big Agri lobby and the EPP threaten to destroy Green Deal

Copa-Cogeca, which acts primarily in the interest of agribusiness and large-scale farms, along with the far-right and the European People's Party, are hell-bent on sabotaging the nature restoration law with a toxic cocktail of fear-mongering, lies, and manipulation.

Latest News

  1. EU in 'battle of narratives' on future of planet and democracy
  2. Spanish EU presidency signs 'unacceptable' carmakers deal
  3. Frontex chief ambivalent on pulling out of Greece
  4. What's causing Hungary's 'revenge law' protests?
  5. Orbán's 'revenge law' is an Orwellian crackdown on education
  6. Poland and Hungary still lagging, says annual EU rule-of-law report
  7. EU court upholds decision to strip Catalan MEPs' immunity
  8. EU's biggest economy set to approve austerity budget

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us