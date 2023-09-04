Monday

4th Sep 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Letter

Right of Reply: Ethiopian embassy responds to Human Rights Watch

  • 'It is essential to recognise that patience is a virtue in the pursuit of justice' (Photo: Twitter)

By

Listen to article

Dear editor of EUobserver,

The Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels, wish to address an opinion piece recently published in the EU Observer by Laetitia Bader "Will the EU take a stance for justice in Ethiopia?" (25 August, 2023).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In her article, Bader argues for the extension of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia [ICHREE]'s mandate while expressing doubts about the Ethiopian government's ability to deliver justice.

In light of this, we would like to provide insight into Ethiopia's significant efforts in implementing transitional justice policies, fostering healing, and building a more inclusive and just society.

Ethiopia has experienced recent conflicts, and in response, the government has embarked on a journey towards healing and reconciliation, as outlined in the Pretoria peace agreement.

Given Ethiopia's historical complexity and diversity, the implementation of transitional justice policies is pivotal for ensuring a stable and peaceful future. The government has taken proactive steps to investigate alleged human rights violations and ensure that perpetrators face justice.

This transitional justice system aims to bring wrongdoers to account while facilitating truth-telling, reconciliation, and forgiveness.

A crucial strategy in this endeavour has been the organisation of consultative meetings across different regions of Ethiopia, including Tigray, Afar, and Amhara, which bore the brunt of recent conflicts.

Since March 2023, a transitional policy blueprint has been developed, and a series of consultative meetings have been conducted. These meetings have not been mere formalities but platforms for people from diverse backgrounds to voice their concerns, share experiences, and contribute to a comprehensive transitional justice policy.

It is essential to recognise that patience is a virtue in the pursuit of justice.

Ethiopia, with its vast territory, diverse cultures, and the need to tailor the transitional justice process to local interests, requires a thorough and considered approach. The completion of local consultations in just five months is a significant achievement, demonstrating the government's commitment to a well-thought-out process.

Rushing transitional justice can lead to incomplete resolutions, deeper divisions, and a lack of trust in the process, as evidenced in similar experiences in other countries.

While Bader emphasises the EU's role in supporting justice efforts in Ethiopia and calls for the renewal of the international commission's mandate, it is important to acknowledge that the Ethiopian government is already taking substantial steps towards implementing transitional justice through a locally driven process.

Ethiopia is also already closely working with UNOCHR and EHRC and with other partners to complement this ongoing process.

While the call for justice is imperative, it is equally important to avoid measuring the success of the process only by alluding to a number of convicted cases. Hence, the international community should reinforce the importance of nationally led transitional justice mechanisms while lending a hand based on national needs in accomplishing this task.

The Embassy of Ethiopia

Brussels

Author bio

The Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Will the EU take a stance for justice in Ethiopia?
  2. Ethiopia creating 'famine' in Tigray, EU warns
  3. Ethiopia: Time to tell the truth, Ambassador
Will the EU take a stance for justice in Ethiopia?

Some EU and member states diplomats argue that they should give the Ethiopian government a chance to demonstrate its willingness to ensure justice. But they've also resigned themselves to a very low bar of domestic accountability.

Remembering Robert Schuman (1886-1963)

Robert Schuman who died on Monday (4 September) 60 years ago, was the rarest of creatures. A subtle subversive. An individual who changed the course of history without much personal power. A revolutionary without weapons.

The fightback against EU's subcontracting poverty spiral

The primary victims of abusive subcontracting practices and unregulated labour intermediaries are mobile and migrant workers who, while indispensable to European agriculture, food processing, hospitality, and domestic work sectors, still struggle to attain equal treatment in the workplace.

Finding the remains of drowned migrants is a legal obligation

The authorities must search for, locate and identify the victims of the June migrant boat sinking, and in due course repatriate human remains for burial. This is not a popular political option, but it is a legal and moral obligation.

Letter

Right of Reply: Ethiopian embassy responds to Human Rights Watch

In her article, Laetitia Bader expresses doubts about the Ethiopian government's ability to deliver justice. We would like to provide insight into Ethiopia's significant efforts in implementing transitional justice policies, fostering healing, and building a more inclusive and just society.

Finding the remains of drowned migrants is a legal obligation

The authorities must search for, locate and identify the victims of the June migrant boat sinking, and in due course repatriate human remains for burial. This is not a popular political option, but it is a legal and moral obligation.

Latest News

  1. Right of Reply: Ethiopian embassy responds to Human Rights Watch
  2. La Rentrée and MEPs anti-corruption reform This WEEK
  3. Job insecurity 'undermines' voting and political participation
  4. Europe's summer wildfires: the lessons to be learnt
  5. New EU debt rules 'risk undermining climate goals'
  6. Remembering Robert Schuman (1886-1963)
  7. 'Lining Putin's pockets': EU's LNG imports rise since war
  8. EU farm chief backs extending Ukraine grain ban and subsidies

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us