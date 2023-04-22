Weekly digest: The comfort of spreadsheets

I started this section to 1) have a place to share essential articles we publish and 2) to provide some insight into the decisions that go into sustaining a publication like ours in the long run.

Personally, I believe in transparency, and have pretty much always had better experiences with sharing too much rather than too little about considerations on editorial and business strategy — or personal issues, but I won't bother you with those.

Sharing information can lead to unexpecte...