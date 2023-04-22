Ad
euobserver
An AI rendition of "10,000 members of EUobserver cheering and shouting happily in a large field with a european flag in the background and the sun shining down on them, photorealistic, wide-angle, crowd photography" (Photo: DALL-E)

Weekly digest: The comfort of spreadsheets

Editor's Digest
Opinion
by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

I started this section to 1) have a place to share essential articles we publish and 2) to provide some insight into the decisions that go into sustaining a publication like ours in the long run.

Personally, I believe in transparency, and have pretty much always had better experiences with sharing too much rather than too little about considerations on editorial and business strategy — or personal issues, but I won't bother you with those.

Sharing information can lead to unexpecte...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Editor's DigestOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Related articles

Editor's weekly digest: Pan-European media, or lack thereof
An AI rendition of "10,000 members of EUobserver cheering and shouting happily in a large field with a european flag in the background and the sun shining down on them, photorealistic, wide-angle, crowd photography" (Photo: DALL-E)

Tags

Editor's DigestOpinion

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections