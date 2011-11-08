Ad
Roma children (Photo: Magne Haagen)

Last ditch chance for EU to deal with Roma issue

Opinion
by Galina Kostadinova, Brussels,

The EU is bracing itself for the European Roma Platform. Convened in Brussels on 17-18 November, the high-profile forum will map out the Union institutions and member states’ ongoing efforts at integrating 10 million Roma, Europe’s largest and most marginalised ethnic minority.

Earlier this year, the EU adopted a Roma Framework urging countries to list measures geared to Roma inclusion by 2020 in the areas of employment, housing, healthcare and education. The Commission is supposed to ...

Opinion

