Ad
euobserver
The new team of EU commissioners was approved with 370 in favour, 282 against, and 36 abstentions — the lowest support ever for a new European Commission (Photo: European Commission)

What splits in the MEPs' vote on the von der Leyen 2.0 commission tells us

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Wednesday (27 November) voted to approve the mandate of the next European Commission, led again by Ursula von der Leyen — but only following weeks of political infighting that confirmed the weaknesses of the mainstream so-called 'democratic coalition’.

“Finding ways to work with each other – and overcoming fragmentation. This is what...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

The backroom stitch-up of the EU commissioner hearings
How Spanish conservatives tried to blow up the next EU Commission
Czech commissioner runs into trouble on EU-Rwanda minerals pact
The new team of EU commissioners was approved with 370 in favour, 282 against, and 36 abstentions — the lowest support ever for a new European Commission (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections