"European integration is not necessarily about ‘more Europe’, but about ‘better Europe’"

Better together - a new hope for a federal Europe

by Peter Oomsels, Brussels,

The victory of the No in the referendum on Scotland's independence has saved the United Kingdom. However, it is clear that post-referendum UK will be different from pre-referendum UK.

This is because, after promises of further devolution of competences made by Westminster, the Scottish No to independence can only be interpreted as a choice for more subsidiarity and more autonomy.

In other words, the Scots were presented with, and have chosen, a more federal United Kingdom.

