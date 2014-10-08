Better together - a new hope for a federal Europe

The victory of the No in the referendum on Scotland's independence has saved the United Kingdom. However, it is clear that post-referendum UK will be different from pre-referendum UK.
This is because, after promises of further devolution of competences made by Westminster, the Scottish No to independence can only be interpreted as a choice for more subsidiarity and more autonomy.
In other words, the Scots were presented with, and have chosen, a more federal United Kingdom.
