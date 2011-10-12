'Supporting presidency' - Poland at the halfway mark

Foreign-policy activities were among the most important and prestigious prerogatives of the rotating EU presidencies in the pre-Lisbon-Treaty era. The treaty ceded them mainly to the high representative and the European External Action Service (EEAS) and led to the marginalisation of the presidency in EU foreign policy.

After Lisbon, some believed the presidency would strive to shape a new code of conduct. Others bet that ambitions of the country at the EU helm would lead to interinstit...