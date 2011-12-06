Russia's post-BRIC election

With the results for the Russian parliamentary election almost all counted, it is clear that Vladimir Putin and his party United Russia have received both another landslide victory and a bruising defeat.
Preliminary results indicate United Russia has secured just about 50 percent of the vote. But they also show that despite thousands of recorded cases of electoral fraud and deeply suspicious 90 percent of the vote in much of the North Caucasus, the party has lost the 2/3 super-majority ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.