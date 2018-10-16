Ad
euobserver

Letter

Cyprus and Russia: Association of Cyprus Banks responds

Opinion
by Michael Kammas, Nicosia,

Following the publication on 25 September of an investigation by Andrew Rettman into Cypriot banking, EUobserver received this letter from the director general of the Association of Cypriot Banks, Michael Kammas, which we publish as a right of reply:

Letter to the editor, EUobserver

Your recent article Cyprus: Russia's EU weak link reflects an outdated perception of the Cypriot banking system, failing to note the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Revealed: ExxonMobil's private dinner with Cyprus' top EU brass
Cyprus: Russia's EU weak link?
US trial sheds light on murky Cyprus-Russia links

Tags

OpinionLetter

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections